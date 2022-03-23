Mobile Device Management Market Size Witnessing Growth Spurts: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 25.1% by 2028: ZMR

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Mobile Device Management industry amassed revenue worth about US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 and is slated to garner returns of approx. US$ 18.3 billion by 2028, is predicted to record highest gains of nearly 25.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028. In addition to this, surge in size of mobile device management market in next six years is subject to escalating popularity of information systems owing to its ability in enforcing strong corporate data security. Rapid use of smartphones for accessing confidential information will create humungous demand for mobile device management solutions in years ahead. Presence of key participants in ecosystem has led to high competitiveness, thereby paving way for lucrative growth of mobile device management industry. With employees using one or multiple equipment, small & large-sized firms have increased their inclination towards mobile device management activities for improving data & network security as well as enhance employee efficiency. This is likely to spur business landscape.

Zion Market Research Logo

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Mobile Device Management Market- By Solutions (Device Management, Deployment Management, Security Management, And Network Service Management) And By Application (Education, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail, & Manufacturing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Mobile Device Management Market: Overview

Mobile device management services have become necessary as it ensures storage security of data stored in smartphones. With rising cyber-security concerns and large-scale installation of mobile device management tools, the market is set to register incredible growth in foreseeable future. Furthermore, firms have experienced swift increment in acceptance of mobile equipment to access sensitive information. Shifting trend from corporate data to cloud-based infrastructure will steer expansion of mobile device management industry.

Industry Dynamics:

Mobile Device Management Market: Growth Dynamics

Growth of mobile device management industry over forecasting timespan is owing to rise in data leakage threats from smartphones and iphones. In addition to this, surging bring your own device (BYOD) coupled with surging safety concerns of protecting company data will prompt growth in size of mobile device management market. Furthermore, swiftly expanding fleet of smartphones has enhanced popularity of mobile device management business. Equipment without mobile device management protection is prone to get affected due to malware as well as other virus attacks and this can pose a huge data leak risk, thereby driving market trends.

With onset of new networking technologies such as 5G resulting in massive use of smart equipment, IoT, AI, VR, and AR, the market for mobile device management is anticipated to gain traction in years to come. In addition to this, outbreak of COVID-19 has led firms adopt work-from-home policy and this has resulted into employee working from remote location, thereby posing a threat of data security lapses as well as risk of data theft. This, in turn, will generate huge growth opportunities for mobile device management market.

Network Service Management Segment To Lead Solutions Landscape Over 2022-2028

Growth of network service management segment over ensuing years is subject to large number of vendors offering network service management solutions for firms. Apart from this, technological breakthroughs and massive use of smart mobile equipment will contribute significantly towards segmental surge over forecasting years.

Asia Pacific Mobile Device Management Market To Register Highest Growth Rate Over 2022-2028

Expansion of mobile device management industry in Asia Pacific sub-continent over ensuing years is subject to rise in young staff along with use of tablets and smartphones for business purpose. In addition to this, rise in use of BYOD equipment will offer new growth avenues for mobile device management market in Asia Pacific zone. Apart from this, rapid expansion of IT industry in Asia Pacific zone is expected to proliferate growth of mobile device management market in APAC in years ahead.

List of Key Players of Mobile Device Management Market:

BlackBerry Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Sophos Group plc

Citrix systems Inc.

VMware AirWatch

SOTI Inc.

MobileIron Inc.

NetPlus Broadband

Amtel Inc.

SAP SE

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Mobile Device Management Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Mobile Device Management Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 25.1% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Mobile Device Management Market was valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 18.3 billion by 2028.

Asia Pacific zone is expected to proliferate growth of mobile device management market in APAC in years ahead.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Mobile Device Management Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Mobile Device Management Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Mobile Device Management Market Industry?

What segments does the Mobile Device Management Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Mobile Device Management Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 18.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 25.1% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered BlackBerry Ltd., IBM Corporation, Sophos Group plc, Citrix systems, Inc., VMware AirWatch, SOTI, Inc., MobileIron, Inc., NetPlus Broadband, Amtel, Inc., SAP SE, Symantec Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/360

Regional Dominance:

North America To Lead Mobile Device Management Market Over 2022-2028

Growth of mobile device management industry in North America in forecasting timespan is subject to surging demand for new technologies across myriad end-use industries in region. In addition to this, rise in usage of iphones & smartphones and technological innovations will steer expansion of mobile device management industry in North America over forthcoming years. Surge in installation of 5G solutions and need for security in enterprises will embellish expansion of regional market in years ahead. Many of firms in Canada and the U.S. are setting up enterprise mobility solutions that assist in effective managing of dynamic workforce, thereby protecting content from data breaches as well as cyber-attacks, data loss, & security threats. This will boost regional market proliferation.

Global Mobile Device Management Market is segmented as follows:

Mobile Device Management Market: By Solutions Outlook (2022-2028)

Device Management

Deployment Management

Security Management

Network Service Management

Mobile Device Management Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Education

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Mobile Device Management Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Mobile Device Management Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/mobile-device-management-market-revenue-to-reach-scalable

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

