Mobile Edge Computing Market Size to Reach USD 5,541.3 Million in 2030| Emergen Research

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market size reached USD 488.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for real-time automated decision-making solutions is the key factor driving market revenue growth. The main goal of MEC is to reduce the latency and improve the performance of applications and services that require real-time processing or fast communication with the network.

Emergen_Research_Logo
Emergen_Research_Logo

Drivers:

Mobile Edge Computing can support real-time automated decision-making solutions by providing fast, low-latency communication with the network and by enabling the processing of large amounts of data close to the edge of the network. This can be especially useful in applications and services that require fast, accurate decision-making, such as autonomous vehicles, real-time video analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1102

As the demand for real-time automated decision-making solutions continues to grow, it is likely that MEC will become increasingly important to support these types of applications and services. This is expected to drive revenue growth for MEC as more companies adopt the technology to support their real-time decision-making needs. For example, Huawei is using MEC to support the real-time decision-making of autonomous vehicles. By bringing computing resources closer to the edge of the network, MEC can help autonomous vehicles make fast, accurate decisions based on data from sensors and other sources.

AT&T is using MEC to support the real-time decision-making of IoT devices. By bringing computing resources closer to the edge of the network, MEC can help IoT devices process data from sensors and other sources, and make fast, accurate decisions based on that data. Additionally, as MEC becomes more widely adopted, it is expected that new applications and services will emerge that are specifically designed to take advantage of the low-latency, high-performance capabilities of the technology, further driving revenue growth of the market.

Restraints:

The complexity of integrating multiple technologies with mobile edge computing is the main restraining factor for the revenue growth of the market. MEC typically involves the integration of a variety of hardware and software components, including servers, storage, networking equipment, and application software. Integrating these components can be a complex and time-consuming process, which can be a restraint for MEC deployment. Another potential restraint is the cost of integrating multiple technologies. MEC typically involves the deployment of additional hardware and software components, which can increase the cost of the system. This can be a restraint for companies or organizations that are looking to deploy MEC, especially if they have limited budgets.

Growth Projections:

The mobile edge computing market is expected to register a CAGR of 31.2% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 488.4 Million in 2021 to USD 5,541.3 Million in 2030. Growing adoption of latency-specific applications is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-edge-computing-market

Current Trends and Innovations:

The rising trend of the adoption of latency-specific applications among organizations in recent years is driving revenue growth in the market. More companies and organizations adopt this technology to support their low latency needs. For example, MEC can be used to support real-time video analytics for a variety of applications, including security, traffic management, and retail. By enabling the processing of large amounts of video data close to the edge of the network, MEC can help systems make fast, accurate decisions based on the data.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Adlink Technology Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., Vapor IO, Inc. and Saguna Networks Ltd.

  • On May 18, 2020, IBM announced new services and solutions backed by a broad ecosystem of partners, to help enterprises and telecommunications companies accelerate their transition to edge computing in the 5G era. This effort combines IBM's experience and expertise in multi-cloud environments with Red Hat's industry-leading open-source technology, which was acquired by IBM in one of the largest technology acquisitions in history last year. Red Hat OpenShift, the industry-leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, powers IBM's new products. It is available everywhere from the data center to several public clouds to the edge.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1102

Scope of Research

Report Details

Outcome

Market Size in 2021

USD 488.4 Million

CAGR (2022–2030)

31.2 %

Revenue Forecast to 2030

USD 5,541.3 Million

Base Year for Estimation

2021

Historical Data

2019–2020

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030

Report Coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments Covered

Structure, distribution channel, application, connectivity, and region

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Country Scope

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Adlink Technology Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., Vapor IO, Inc. and Saguna Networks Ltd.

Customization Scope

10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1102

Emergen Research has segmented mobile edge computing market on the basis of component, organization size, application, and region:

  • Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • Organization Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market By Product (ECMO Machines and Software), By Component (Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannulas and Accessories), By Patient Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Precious and Base Metals Market, By Base Metal (Copper, Lead, Aluminum, Others), By Precious Metal (Gold, Silver, PGM), By End-Use (Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Goods, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Contact Center Analytics Market, By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises), By Application (Automatic Call Distributor), By End-Use (BFSI, Healthcare) and By Region Forecast to 2030

Marketing Automation Market, By Component (Credit Card, Debit Card, E-wallet), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises), By Application, (Campaign Management) By End-Use (BFSI), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-use, By Region Forecast to 2030

Content Services Platforms Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Organization Size, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Electronic Flight Bag Market, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Platform (Commercial and Military), By Type (Portable and Installed), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Fecal Transplant Therapy Market, By (Fecal Transfusion and Others), By Disease (Parkinson's Disease (PD) and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services
Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-mobile-edge-computing-market
Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-edge-computing-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-541-3-million-in-2030-emergen-research-301714379.html

SOURCE Emergen Research

