Mobile Fintech Venture Digital Wallet's SMILES MOBILE REMITTANCE achieved Bills Payment by Mobile for Filipinos in Singapore

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, JAPAN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Wallet Singapore Pte. Ltd. (DWSPL), a subsidiary of the international mobile fintech company Digital Wallet Group (DWG), is pleased to announce that its mobile money transfer app, Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles), has expanded its services to include a new feature, Bills Payment. This opportunity allows Filipinos in Singapore to conveniently pay their bills in the Philippines using only a smartphone anywhere and anytime, starting on Apr. 24, 2023, at 12 p.m. JST.

The new feature offers new direct payment options and a wider variety of bill payment choices via mobile phone, making it more convenient for users. Customers normally need to visit a payment location to pay for a bill physically, but with Bills Payment on the Smiles app, they can save time and money.

With advanced mobile fintech, Smiles Singapore's feature allows customers to pay off or make contributions to government loans, insurances (e.g., SSS and Pag-IBIG Fund), electricity (e.g., Meralco), water (e.g., Maynilad), donations (e.g., Bantay Bata), telco bills (e.g., Globe Telecoms and Smart), real estate and investments (e.g., Filinvest).

Other enhancements to the Smiles app include customers being able to use Scan & Pay to pay off their bills easily from Singapore to the Philippines on the Smiles app as well as make automatic deposits, which was achieved by the alliance with DBS.

Smiles Mobile Remittance was launched by Digital Wallet Corporation (DWC) in 2017 and became Japan's number one service and received Good Design Award in 2021. It's secured by advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition which is applied to its eKYC system introduced to Japan. DWG has been operating global services in the US, Canada, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, EU, Japan, and Singapore.

"We are constantly thinking of ways to help the hardworking Filipinos support their lifestyles and loved ones back home," said Eiji Miyakawa, founder and Chief Executive Officer of DWG. "I believe the new Bills Payment feature will contribute to establishing a better financial future for Filipinos and is a game-changer. I look forward to seeing how our high-tech knowledge can improve the daily life and future of international citizens."

About Digital Wallet Group & Digital Wallet Corporation

Digital Wallet Group (DWG) is a mobile fintech venture company established by former Sony engineers. Using fintech, artificial intelligence, big data and mobile technology, DWG offers global money transfer and payment services, digital wallet, and mobile marketing. DWG operates in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, US, Canada, US, and Singapore by acquisition of RediMoney Express Pte Ltd. from Asia United Bank in 2021. Visit us at www.digitalwallet.global and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Smiles Mobile Remittance

Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles) was launched by Digital Wallet Corporation (DWC) in 2017 and is Japan's first and most popular mobile overseas money transfer service with over 2 million mobile application downloads. Secured by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition, users can enjoy greater convenience, better value and efficient services. Smiles is Japan's only financial platform offering mobile remittances with an integrated loyalty and referral program. Licensed in Japan, Singapore, Canada, and the US. Visit us at www.smileswallet.com.

