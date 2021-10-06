U.S. markets closed

Mobile Focused Media rebrands as Intelsio and Announces Jesse Beal as Chief Revenue Officer

·2 min read

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Focused Media, the technology-powered performance marketing company, today announced the appointment of Jesse Beal as Chief Revenue Officer and rebrand as Intelsio. Jesse brings over twenty years of experience in building world-class revenue generation channels and growing strategic partnerships and affiliate programs, having served most recently as General Manager/SVP at Progrexion Marketing.

Intelsio Logo
Intelsio Logo

"We're thrilled to add Jesse to the Intelsio executive team. He is an enthusiastic, seasoned leader with a proven track record in building, growing, and leading successful marketing and partnership revenue streams. Jesse brings deep expertise that's grounded in a strategic and genuine mindset. We look forward to reaching new heights in revenue, partnerships, and raving fans as clients under his leadership," said Intelsio CEO Matt Frank.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Jesse to this team. His experience is a significant asset in the growth of our company," noted Anna Jefferis Lewis, President & COO for Intelsio. "With the addition of Jesse to our team, we will be able to expand the work we do and increase our capacity to provide customer acquisition and performance marketing solutions for our clients and accelerate our growth trajectory."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Jesse will be responsible for leading the company's growth strategies and revenue generation initiatives. In his previous role at Progrexion, he spent the last 15 years building and growing the partnership marketing and business development teams, overseeing 60%+ of the company's revenue channels and all strategic partnerships.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join such an amazing organization as Intelsio. It's not very often in life that opportunities like this come around. I feel very fortunate to join at this pivotal stage of the company's evolution," said Beal. "From the outset, I was attracted to the company's strong vision and success as an innovator in this fast-growing performance marketing industry. The market opportunity is massive and we are just beginning!"

About Intelsio
Intelsio is a technology-powered company driving customer acquisition through internal marketing, strategic relationships, and affiliate partnerships. Serving customers across multiple industries including, home services, consumer products (CPG), financial services, e-commerce, and many others. Their proprietary technology RingRouted & Intelsio.io, engage in-market consumers to optimize consumer acquisition and turn millions of shoppers each year into buyers. For more information, please visit www.intelsio.com.

Media Contact Information:
PR@intelsio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-focused-media-rebrands-as-intelsio-and-announces-jesse-beal-as-chief-revenue-officer-301394638.html

SOURCE Mobile Focused Media / Intelsio

