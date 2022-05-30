Mobile Food Services Market to record 4.58% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience Foods | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile food services market size is set to grow by USD 7.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.94% according to the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global mobile food services market as a part of the global restaurants market within the overall hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the mobile food services market during the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Food Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample report .

The competitive scenario provided in the Mobile Food Services Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Mobile Food Services Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our mobile food services market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The mobile food services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological advances to compete in the market. Brinker International Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., OINK and MOO BBQ, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, World Famous House of Mac, and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Chick fil A Inc. - The company offers mobile food services through its subsidiaries Chick-fil-A Supply LLC, and Bay Center Foods LLC.

To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The rising demand for convenience foods, advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick and mortar restaurants, and innovations in and customization of food menus will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuations in food commodity prices will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Geography

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile food services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile food services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile food services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile food services market vendors

Related Reports:

The foodservice market share in the US is expected to surge to USD 269.04 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%. Download a sample now!

The fast-casual restaurants market share is expected to increase by USD 186.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41%. Download a sample now!

Mobile Food Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brinker International Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., OINK and MOO BBQ, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, World Famous House of Mac, and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Chick fil A Inc.

10.4 Darden Restaurants Inc.

10.5 Eat Drink Collective

10.6 Kogi BBQ

10.7 KoJa Kitchen LLC

10.8 Lukes Seafood LLC

10.9 OINK and MOO BBQ

10.10 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

10.11 The Subway Group

10.12 World Famous House of Mac

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-food-services-market-to-record-4-58-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022---driven-by-rising-demand-for-convenience-foods--technavio-301556551.html

SOURCE Technavio