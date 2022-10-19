Mobile Game Company Wemade Play will participate in G-STAR 2022 with affiliated companies

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade Play (the representative Hodae Lee, www.wemadeplay.com) announced on October 18th that it will participate with its affiliates in 'the G-STAR 2022' BTB (Business to Business) event, an international game exhibition held in November in BEXCO located at Busan, South Korea.

Mobile Game Company Wemade Play

Wemade Play will introduce 'Anipang Club', the NFT-based global membership service, and the advertising monetization business which has been praised for creating the most successful in-game advertising business in South Korea. And, Wemade Connect, which is servicing Korea's representative mobile SNG 'Every Town', etc. including 'ABYSSRIUM', an idle game which has been enjoyed by 60 million people around the world, also plans to see global developers while introducing P&E games and mobile games in various genres.

Hodae Lee, the representative of Wemade Play said, "it is expected that three companies including Korea's national game developer 'Wemade Play' and others will make an opportunity for the best cooperation and mutual growth with various partners while introducing the strengths of each company such as the NFT membership, the advertisement business, the P&E business, etc. in this G-STAR 2022.

The BTB event of G-STAR 2022 that three companies Wemade Play, Play Links and Wemade Connect prepared a large event hall with 20 booths will be held for three days from November 17 to 19, 2022.

<Wemade Play>

Wemade Play, which was established in 2009, is a developer of Korea's national game and most famous puzzle game 'Anipang' series. Since a success in the in-game advertising business based on 'Anipang' series, the company has been preparing the development of a global service of 'Anipang Club', the NFT-based membership using Anipang IP.

