Mobile game spending hits record $1.7B per week in Q1 2021, up 40% from pre-pandemic levels

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

The Covid-19 pandemic drove increased demand for mobile gaming, as consumers under lockdowns looked to online sources of entertainment, including games. But even as Covid-19 restrictions are easing up, the demand for mobile gaming isn't slowing. According to a new report from mobile data and analytics provider App Annie in collaboration with IDC, users worldwide downloaded 30% more games in the first quarter of 2021 than in the fourth quarter of 2019, and spent a record-breaking $1.7 billion per week in mobile games in Q1 2021.

That figure is up 40% from pre-pandemic levels, the report noted.

Image Credits: App Annie

The U.S. and Germany led other markets in terms of growth in mobile game spending year-over-year as of Q1 2021 in the North American and Western European markets, respectively. Saudi Arabia and Turkey led the growth in the rest of the world, outside the Asia-Pacific region. The latter made up around half of the mobile game spend in the quarter, App Annie said.

The growth in mobile gaming, in part accelerated by the pandemic, also sees mobile further outpacing other forms of digital games consumption. This year, mobile gaming will increased its global lead over PC and Mac gaming to 2.9x and will extend its lead over home games consoles to 3.1x.

Image Credits: App Annie

However, this change comes at a time when the mobile and console market is continuing to merge, App Annie notes, as more mobile devices are capable of offering console-like graphics and gameplay experiences, including those with cross-platform capabilities and social gaming features.

Games with real-time online features tend to dominate the Top Grossing charts on the app stores, including things like player-vs-player and cross-play features. For example, the top grossing mobile game worldwide on iOS and Google Play in Q1 2021 was Roblox. This was followed by Genshin Impact, which just won an Apple Design Award during the Worldwide Developer Conference for its visual experience.

Image Credits: App Annie

The report also analyzed the ad market around gaming and the growth of mobile companion apps for game consoles, including My Nintendo, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation App, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox apps. Downloads for these apps peaked under lockdowns in April 2020 in the U.S., but continue to see stronger downloads than pre-pandemic.

Image Credits: App Annie

On the advertising front, App Annie says user sentiment towards in-game mobile ads improved in Q3 2020 compared with Q3 2019, but rewarded video ads and playable ads were preferred in the U.S.

  • Electric-truck maker Lordstown's CEO, CFO resign, shares slump (June 14)

    (Reuters) -Lordstown Motors Corp on Monday announced the sudden departure of its chief executive and finance head, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year, sending shares down more than 20%. The resignations of founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez come as the company's board reported conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg. Burns is Lordstown's largest shareholder with a stake of more than 26%, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Morgan Stanley CEO to staff: Be back at New York headquarters by September

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer said on Monday that if most employees are not back to work at the bank's Manhattan headquarters in September, he will be "very disappointed." "If you want to get paid in New York, you need to be in New York," CEO James Gorman, speaking from the bank's offices at 1585 Broadway, told analysts and investors during a virtual conference. Like the rest of Wall Street, most of Morgan Stanley's nearly 70,000 employees worked remotely during the pandemic.

  • CJEU ruling could open big tech to more privacy litigation in Europe

    A long running privacy fight between Belgium's data protection authority and Facebook -- over the latter's use of online trackers like pixels and social plug-ins to snoop on web users -- has culminated in a ruling by Europe's top court today that could have wider significance on how cross-border cases against tech giants are enforced in the region. The Court of Justice of the European Union has affirmed that, in certain circumstances, national DPAs can pursue action even when they are not the lead data supervisor under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)'s one-stop-shop mechanism (OSS) -- opening up the possibility of litigation by watchdogs in Member States which aren't the lead regulator for a particular company but where the local agency believes there is an urgent need to act.

  • Andreessen Horowitz goes into publishing with Future

    Today, venture firm Andreessen Horowitz is officially launching its media property, called Future. The publication will initially focus on topics related to areas that the firm invests in but will expand over time using a mix of full-time staff, paid contributors and industry operators like founders, academics and entrepreneurs. The Future.com that is launching today is an MVP version (on a subdomain initially) of what the firm hopes the publication will be eventually, says Margit Wennmachers, Operating Partner, Marketing and Future at Andreessen Horowitz.

  • Why is the DOJ still defending Trump?

    The reasons seem noble, but there are obvious problems

  • Stashing cash, Peru's urban elite panics as a socialist looks set to clinch presidency

    In Peruvian capital Lima, fear is spreading among the city's small but powerful urban elite about the likely election win of a little-known socialist teacher. Pedro Castillo is poised to be named president ahead of conservative rival Keiko Fujimori. With almost all votes tallied https://www.reuters.com/article/peru-election/peru-waits-for-next-president-with-vote-count-stuck-near-completion-idUSL2N2NW0Q8, Castillo's lead over Fujimori is narrow but looks to be enough, though the final result could take days or even weeks as legal challenges play out.

  • Elektron’s Power Handle makes its grooveboxes truly portable

    The Model:Cycles and Model:Samples finally get battery power. But is it worth $50?

  • Gas Is So Scarce in Europe That Coal Is Making a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is so short of natural gas that the continent -- usually seen as the poster child for the global fight against emissions -- is turning to coal to meet electricity demand that is now back to pre-pandemic levels.Coal usage in the continent jumped 10% to 15% this year after a colder- and longer-than-usual winter left gas storage sites depleted, said Andy Sommer, team leader of fundamental analysis and modeling at Swiss trader Axpo Solutions AG. As economies reopen and people g

  • Rolls-Royce boss under fire for saying workforce is 'a bit too old'

    The chief executive of Rolls-Royce has come under fire for remarking that its workforce is “frankly a bit too old”. Speaking at a technology conference in London, Warren East said one of the challenges he faced when he joined the jet engine maker was its older workforce. His comments were in response to a question about inspiring young engineers at the company and ensuring it had an “exciting” atmosphere. However, the remarks sparked a furious backlash with critics calling his comments "disgrace

  • Italian Regulator Says Unsupervised Spread of Crypto Is Cause for Concern: Report

    Cryptocurrencies could facilitate illegal activity and undermine central banks' ability to conduct monetary policy, Consob Chairman Paolo Savona said.

  • Britain urges EU to expedite financial services talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's finance ministry called on the European Union to open talks on financial services, after the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday urged the bloc to avoid protectionism. Britain left the EU in December, largely cutting off the City of London's financial services centre from many of the markets it had formerly played a central role in. Banks and other financial firms that used London as a gateway to Europe have set up units in the EU to avoid disruption for EU clients.

  • New IRS tool lets families check if they're eligible for Child Tax Credit checks

    The IRS unveiled the tool Monday for people who made too little to file a tax return.

  • Grab CEO Confident SPAC Deal to Close by Year-End After Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said he’s confident the merger of the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant and a U.S. blank-check company will be completed by year-end, following a delay caused by a review of its financials.The Singapore-based startup last week postponed the expected completion of the deal with Altimeter Growth Corp. -- set to be one of the largest-ever mergers with a special purpose acquisition company -- to the fourth quarter as it works o

  • Stanley Ho's youngest son Mario launches firm to help family offices tap investment opportunities in Greater Bay Area

    Mario Ho Yau-kwan, the youngest son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has set up a family office platform to help wealthy families tap opportunities in the fast-growing Greater Bay Area. Ho, 26, a maths whizz and the youngest finance graduate ever from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has launched MSI Finance Management Company (MSI). Ho, who is the co-founder and vice-chairman of MSI, has been joined by four other investors, including chairman Leo Kei and well-known

  • Mall Owner Washington Prime Seeks $950 Million Debt Cut in Bankruptcy

    The mall owner had to cut rents during the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping tenants out of bankruptcy but hurting its business.

  • Soaring home prices made you house-rich? Here's how to make the most of it

    You're living inside a giant piggy bank now — and have options for shaking out some cash.

  • Drowning in Cash, Money Markets Seek Another Life Raft From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- More and more, investors are wondering whether the Federal Reserve will tweak its monetary policy toolkit to help out money markets that are starting to drown in a sea of cash.The Fed’s existing facilities have helped alleviate the impact of the growing dollar glut in short-term funding markets that’s outstripping the supply of investable securities and weighing down front-end rates. But officials can only continue to do so if money-market funds, which help funnel more than $4 tri

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.

  • Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan is sitting on about $500 billion in cash, waiting to invest in higher rates

    Banking giant JPMorgan is sitting on a near half-trillion-dollar stockpile of cash, waiting to invest in higher rates in the coming months, instead of buying Treasurys or other securities, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Monday at a virtual banking conference.

  • Canceling Student Debt Doesn’t Help Rich People. Is That Why They Hate It So Much?

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12072947bw) US President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. NATO Summit in Brussel