U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.25
    -15.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,291.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,830.00
    -63.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.70
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.42
    -0.53 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.50
    +20.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.20
    +2.38 (+10.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6290
    +0.1900 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,912.36
    -1,489.36 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.34
    -62.09 (-6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, SEGA, Ubisoft and Netmarble

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Mobile Gaming Market

Global Mobile Gaming Market
Global Mobile Gaming Market

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Gaming Market - Outlook & Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increased focus on localizing the content, launching multiplayer games, and live streaming of mobile games boosts the global mobile gaming market. The ongoing mergers, acquisitions & partnerships by the vendors in the mobile games market is enabling vendors to expand their games portfolio, upgrade existing games, expand across various genres, and enter new markets. This will enhance the customer base of the company.

There has also been a prevalence of high-speed internet connections even in developing countries. This has led the mobile gaming industry to acquire and retain more users over the last few years. Mobile gaming companies also witnessed a boom in downloads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mobile gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

Market Opportunities and Growth Drivers

  • Rise of Cloud Gaming

  • AR & VR Enabled Mobile Games

  • Rising Popularity of E-sports

  • Evolving Mobile Game Landscape

  • Increasing Smartphone Penetration

  • Increasing Popularity Among Millennials & Gen Z Population

Casual games accounted for the highest share in downloads as they have simple rules requiring fewer skills and are short duration. In 2020, Among Us became one of the famous & successful casual games in the global market. Hyper casual gamers watch twice as many ads managed by other category gamers. Thus, vendors launching these games can earn a good amount of money by putting ads in between the games.

Geographical Analysis

APAC region will witness exponential growth in the mobile gaming market in the forecast period. The availability of data packs at a lower cost across the region is leading to the expansion of the industry. In-app purchases have been prevalent in Japan's market, while more than 60% of China's population prefers free mobile games. The growth in affordable devices and technology has led to the increased penetration of mobile games across the region. Moreover, continuous innovation & technological advancements are leading to the expansion of the industry across the region.

Vendor Landscape

The key players in the mobile gaming market are- Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Ubisoft, and Zynga. The companies are required to invest a significant sum of money in research and development to introduce new technologies, enhance their offering and expand games portfolio. Although established players dominate the market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants in the market.

The Report Includes:

  • The analysis of the global mobile gaming market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

  • It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the mobile gaming market.

  • The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

  • It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global mobile gaming market.

  • The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Companies Mentioned

  • Activision Blizzard

  • Electronic Arts

  • Take-Two Interactive

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd

  • Ubisoft

  • Zynga

  • Behold Studios

  • CyberAgent

  • Hothead Games

  • IGG

  • Innersloth

  • Larva Game Studios

  • Lilith Games

  • NetEase Games

  • Netmarble

  • NEXON

  • Niantic

  • Onemt

  • Rovio Entertainment Corporation

  • Sea (Garena)

  • SEGA

  • SCOPELY

  • Zeptolab

  • 37 Interactive Entertainment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvi4qt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for a Lower Open on Monday

    Heavy-hitters reporting earnings this week include Tesla, IBM, Netflix, and Snap, among the 67 total S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results.

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • Oil Gains as Week Opens on Libyan Disruption, Russia’s Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as supplies from Libya were interrupted and Russia warned of the potential for record prices if more nations ban its energy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsWest Texas Intermediate traded ab

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • These Are the 5 Best — and 5 Worst — Performers in the S&P 500 This Month

    Twitter, Ross Stores, and Target are some of the best performers so far, while Nvidia has lost the most throughout April.

  • This Hidden Stock Exploded by 190% in a Day. Is It a Buy?

    Per the interim results of a phase 3 clinical trial published April 11, Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) oral drug sabizabulin cut deaths by an impressive 55% when administered to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. With promising data like that, it's no surprise that its shares popped by upward of 190% on Monday and remain up by more than 200% over the last five days. Let's analyze Veru's latest accomplishment as well as a few of its other victories to see if it might be a worthy addition to your holdings.

  • 4 Cheap Food Stocks With Big Earnings Growth

    Even though consumers are eating outside of their homes more often, there are still plenty of reasons to like consumer staples stocks. Barron's found four with earnings growth to come and attractive pricing.