Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, SEGA, Ubisoft and Netmarble

Global Mobile Gaming Market

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Gaming Market - Outlook & Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increased focus on localizing the content, launching multiplayer games, and live streaming of mobile games boosts the global mobile gaming market. The ongoing mergers, acquisitions & partnerships by the vendors in the mobile games market is enabling vendors to expand their games portfolio, upgrade existing games, expand across various genres, and enter new markets. This will enhance the customer base of the company.

There has also been a prevalence of high-speed internet connections even in developing countries. This has led the mobile gaming industry to acquire and retain more users over the last few years. Mobile gaming companies also witnessed a boom in downloads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The mobile gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.



Market Opportunities and Growth Drivers

Rise of Cloud Gaming

AR & VR Enabled Mobile Games

Rising Popularity of E-sports

Evolving Mobile Game Landscape

Increasing Smartphone Penetration

Increasing Popularity Among Millennials & Gen Z Population

Casual games accounted for the highest share in downloads as they have simple rules requiring fewer skills and are short duration. In 2020, Among Us became one of the famous & successful casual games in the global market. Hyper casual gamers watch twice as many ads managed by other category gamers. Thus, vendors launching these games can earn a good amount of money by putting ads in between the games.



Geographical Analysis

APAC region will witness exponential growth in the mobile gaming market in the forecast period. The availability of data packs at a lower cost across the region is leading to the expansion of the industry. In-app purchases have been prevalent in Japan's market, while more than 60% of China's population prefers free mobile games. The growth in affordable devices and technology has led to the increased penetration of mobile games across the region. Moreover, continuous innovation & technological advancements are leading to the expansion of the industry across the region.



Vendor Landscape

The key players in the mobile gaming market are- Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Ubisoft, and Zynga. The companies are required to invest a significant sum of money in research and development to introduce new technologies, enhance their offering and expand games portfolio. Although established players dominate the market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants in the market.



