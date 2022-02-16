U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Mobile Gaming Market to Hit $165.54 Billion by 2026. M&A and Partnerships to Drive Innovation in Technology and Gaming Experience in the Market

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

There are more than 1 billion active iPhone users contributing to the growth of the mobile games market owing to the increasing mobile game downloads.

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, in the mobile gaming market there are more than 300 app stores available in the Chinese market, which is offering significant growth opportunities to mobile game vendors.

Mobile Gaming Market Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

$87.56 Billion

Market Size in 2027

$165.54 Billion

Base Year

2020

Forecast

2021-2026

Largest Market

APAC

Forecast Period

Latin America

Segments Covered

Platform, Business Model, Category, Age group, Category and Geograpy

Region Covered

APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, and Rest of MEA

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights:

  • The Global Mobile Games Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness the highest demand from APAC and North America region.

  • The emerging trends such as cloud gaming, AR & VR enabled games and increasing popularity of e-sports is projected to support the market growth.

  • App Store holds the highest revenue share in the market. However, Google Play is expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 11.85% owing to the growing penetration of android smartphones, especially in developing countries worldwide.

  • Freemium business model is the major revenue generator for the vendors in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2021-2026.

  • Majority of the gamers in the market belong to the age group of 24-44 years and are the major revenue generators for the market.

  • The market consists of various vendors including Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent Holdings, Zynga, and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. As a result, a lot of merger & acquisitions are taking place to expand and improve the offerings to survive in the market.

  • COVID-19 has positively impacted the global mobile games market. Due to the lockdown measures worldwide, the individuals were able to secure ample leisure time, thereby leading to an increase in the amount of time spent on mobile phones which, in turn, led to a rise in demand for various sources of entertainment including mobile games. Mobile game downloads increased from nearly 1.7 billion in Q1 2020 to nearly 2.8 billion in Q3 2020, thereby witnessing a growth of more than 60%.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by platform, age group, business model, category and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 18 other prominent vendors

Looking for more information? Click! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/mobile-gaming-market

By Platform

  • App Store

  • Google Play

  • Others

By Age Group

  • 24-44 Years

  • Above 44 Years

  • Below 24 Years

By Business Model

  • Freemium

  • Paid

  • Free

  • Paymium

By Category

  • Casual Games

  • Hardcore & Midcore Games

  • Social Casino Games

By Geography

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • India

    • Rest of APAC

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • Turkey

    • UAE

    • Rest of MEA

Mobile Gaming Market – Vendor Landscape

The rising competition is pressuring various vendors to continuously innovate their offerings with a unique value proposition to survive in the mobile gaming market. the governments of various countries are launching several policies to support the local mobile games market, which is expected to raise the competition in the market. Hence, vendors with strong research & development capabilities are likely to enjoy an advantage with respect to the development of sophisticated games, thereby allowing mobile game developers to enjoy a competitive edge over other game developers in the market. Moreover, companies with huge financial resources enjoying in developing more competitive games and expanding their reach through mergers & acquisition. Thereby, gaining competitive advantage over local players with less financial resources.

Key Vendors

  • Activision Blizzard

  • Electronic Arts

  • Take-Two Interactive

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd

  • Ubisoft

  • Zynga

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Behold Studios

  • CyberAgent

  • Hothead Games

  • IGG

  • Innersloth

  • Larva Game Studios

  • Lilith Games

  • NetEase Games

  • Netmarble

  • NEXON

  • Niantic

  • Onemt

  • Rovio Entertainment Corporation

  • Sea (Garena)

  • SEGA

  • SCOPELY

  • Zeptolab

  • 37 Interactive Entertainment

Explore our consumer goods & retail tech profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:


About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact us

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


