Mobile Gaming Market size to Grow by USD 63.66 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Gaming Market by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Gaming Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the mobile gaming market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 63.66 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenge

The popularity of multiplayer mobile games is one of the key factors driving the growth of the mobile gaming market. MMO games are online games that have a large number of players, typically ranging from hundreds to thousands, playing on the same server. These games are of different types, such as role-playing games (RPGs), first-person shooters (FPS), and real-time strategy (RTS) games. New genres of MMO games are being created by developers. Smartphone manufacturers are launching smartphones with features such as high-resolution and large-sized displays as well as bezel-less screens to enhance the gaming experience. Hence, game developers have developed games based on the display size and other features of smartphones. Technavio expects the popularity of MMO games to encourage mobile game developers to develop online MMO games and gain revenue share.

The growth of alternative gaming platforms will challenge the mobile gaming market during the forecast period. The global markets for PC and console gaming are growing, as online gaming on PCs and consoles offers a better experience to players. The growth of the global gaming market is expected to be driven by the introduction of powerful PC graphics processing units (GPUs). The popularity of e-sports is increasing the demand for gaming consoles. The launch of various high-end gaming consoles has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global mobile gaming market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market segmentation

By platform, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into online and offline. The online segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of mobile devices and the increasing penetration of the Internet across the world have encouraged several game service providers to develop online games for mobile devices.

By geography, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for mobile gaming in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

·

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Video Game Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mobile Gaming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 63.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.77

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Ubisoft Entertainment

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • CyberAgent Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NetEase Inc.

  • Niantic Inc.

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • The Walt Disney Co.

  • Ubisoft Entertainment

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

