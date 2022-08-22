U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.84
    -69.64 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,252.08
    -454.66 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,437.66
    -267.56 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,926.20
    -31.15 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.08
    -1.69 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    -14.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.94
    -0.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0104 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0160
    +0.0270 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0067 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5530
    +0.6230 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,296.23
    -112.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.44
    -3.51 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.97
    -18.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Mobile Health Becomes First Employee Medical Screening Provider to Launch a Full Suite of On-Site Services

·2 min read

From drug testing to vaccines and physical exams, Mobile Health brings the clinic directly to their client.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health announces today that all employment-related medical screenings are now available on-site, at the employers' location. For 38 years, Mobile Health has provided comprehensive employment-related medical screenings such as physical abilities testing, vaccinations, hearing and vision exams, etc. With over 6,500 clinics across the United States, companies now have the flexibility to choose to send their employees for a next-day appointment or have the Mobile Health team bring the clinic to them. No other occupational health company has the reach, technology, and incredible staff to offer services in-clinic, on-site, or wherever your employees are located.

From drug testing to vaccines and physical exams, Mobile Health brings the clinic directly to their client.
From drug testing to vaccines and physical exams, Mobile Health brings the clinic directly to their client.

DISRUPTING THE CLINICAL SETTING

The Mobile Health team brings the staff, testing, and technology to perform drug testing, physical exams, tuberculosis testing, respirator fit testing, hearing exams, vision screening, vaccines, titers, and more.

"Until now, employers have had to schedule pre-employment exams or annual testing and send their employees to a clinic, which disrupts the workday," said Mobile Health Chief Operations Officer Victoria Roberts. "For Mobile Health, the clinic can be your breakroom, your warehouse, your conference room, your parking lot, or our 6,500+ clinics. Wherever your employees are, that's where we'll be."

With this new expansion, the company will provide employers across the country with faster, flexible, and more accessible ways to achieve the peace of mind they need to run their businesses.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 38 years of clinical excellence. Their comprehensive services and flexible solutions simplify employee medical screening and DOH/OSHA compliance for employers. You can send employees to their 6,500+ nationwide clinics, bring the on-site teams to your doorstep, or deploy the Mobile Health fleet to any location in the U.S. Mobile Health's award-winning client portal empowers employers with real-time results, 30-second scheduling, and HIPAA-compliant security. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

Media Contact: 
Dave Schramm
Chief Marketing Officer
(269) 270-6677
dschramm@mobilehealth.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-health-becomes-first-employee-medical-screening-provider-to-launch-a-full-suite-of-on-site-services-301606789.html

SOURCE Mobile Health

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden leaves isolation after twice testing negative and Novavax vaccine allowed for teens

    First Lady Jill Biden left isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for COVID twice and was able to join her husband, President Joe Biden, in Delaware.

  • Explainer-What is the impact of Philips' recall of sleep apnea devices?

    A massive recall of Philips breathing devices in 2021 due to a risk of potential injury has left physicians scrambling to find alternatives for the growing number of people who use them. Philips said last week it is about halfway through replacing the 5.5 million devices, which include mechanical ventilators as well as non-invasive breathing devices used to treat sleep apnea, a condition marked by brief pauses in breathing during sleep. The company recently named a new chief executive, Roy Jakobs, to lead it through the recall.

  • 9 ways the Inflation Reduction Act affects Medicare coverage, and what it means for you

    It's one of the most significant reforms to Medicare in decades. Here's what the new law will mean for your coverage.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine wins FDA approval for children ages 12 to 17

    The Food and Drug Administration granted similar emergency use authorization for Novavax's adult vaccine in July.

  • Wendy's Takes Key Item Off Its Menu

    The fast-food restaurant chain often makes menu changes, but this time it's for a real important reason.

  • Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved

    Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential. The ensuing drop in the share price compounded losses from an investor scare over litigation linked to alleged cancer risks of heartburn drug Zantac days earlier, resulting in a more than 14% slump over eight days.

  • Vertex (VRTX) Stock Up 36% This Year So Far: What Lies Ahead?

    Vertex's (VRTX) CF sales rise 22% in the first half of 2022, primarily driven by higher sales of Trikafta. Programs in five disease areas are now entering or progressing through late-stage clinical development.

  • Slow Jogging Vs. Fast Walking: What’s the Difference?

    News to no one: Cardio exercise—you know, the kind that gets your heart rate up—is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. Figuring out the cardio workout that’s right for you, however, can be a bit complicated. Let’s start with slow jogging vs fast walking. There’s been buzz in the fitness world about both forms of exercise for quite some time now, which is why we took a deep dive into their respective pros and cons. Read on for the full scoop, and then go forth and get your steps in, friends.

  • Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health - Bloomberg

    Amazon's reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer's ambitions in healthcare, and comes a month after it agreed to buy One Medical, which operates brick-and-mortar doctor's offices and offers telehealth services, for $3.49 billion. UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid for Signify, in excess of $30 a share, while Amazon's offer is close behind, Bloomberg reported.

  • "You're Using The Bathroom Every 20 Minutes And It Hurts So Bad": This Woman Went Viral For Her Yearlong Experience Chasing Down An Accurate Diagnosis For What Her Doctor First Mislabeled As A UTI

    It's estimated that this condition affects between 3 million and 8 million women — but it is commonly misdiagnosed, downplayed, or mistaken for other conditions.View Entire Post ›

  • Medicare enrollees to see Inflation Reduction Act benefits ‘very soon,’ health official says

    Department of Health and Human Services CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure discusses the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Medicaid and Medicare, health care costs, and the law’s benefits.

  • This E-Commerce Giant Targets the Healthcare Sector

    As we start off a fresh week, let's get caught up on some portfolio and Bullpen news. Amazon has reportedly joined the fray alongside UnitedHealth Group , CVS Health , and home healthcare provider Option Care Health to acquire home health service provider Signify Health . The potential bid by Amazon should remove any doubt the company is targeting the healthcare sector, especially as this news follows just a few weeks ago that it would acquire One Medical Sign.

  • Doctors Say This is the Fastest Way to Lower Your Blood Sugar

    High blood sugar (hyperglycemia) is closely associated with type 2 diabetes, and can lead to serious health conditions if left untreated. "Diabetes is a condition expected to gradually progress over time," says Vidya Aluri, MD. "If type 2 diabetes goes untreated, the high blood sugar can affect various cells and organs in the body. Complications include kidney damage, often leading to dialysis, eye damage, which could result in blindness, or an increased risk for heart disease or stroke. Unfortu

  • Depression ruined her life for years. Kansas City doctor’s ‘helmet’ changed everything

    “It’s miraculous, the way I feel,” said this Overland Park woman. “My brain did a complete 180.”

  • 5 Ways to Lower Your Blood Sugar Naturally

    High blood sugar, also known as hyperglycemia, is mostly linked to diabetes and prediabetes (where your blood sugar is high, but not high enough to be labeled as diabetes) and when left untreated serious health complications can arise. Managing your blood sugar is vital for your overall well-being and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Sean Marchese, MS, RN, a registered nurse at The Mesothelioma Center with a background in oncology clinical trials and over 15 years of direct patient care exp

  • Deborah Birx Says U.S. Dependence On Europe For COVID Data 'An Indictment Of Our System'

    The former White House COVID coordinator said all the data she used to issue warnings to Americans early in the pandemic came from European colleagues.

  • FDA Approves Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Use In Adolescents

    The FDA has granted expanded use authorization for Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 through 17. The move comes immediately after New Zealand approved the shot for the same group. The FDA EUA decision was based on data from the ongoing pediatric expansion of the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 2,247 adolescents. In pediatric expansion, the vaccine achieved its primary efficacy endpoint with clinical efficacy of 78.29% overall when the Delta variant was the predomin

  • A Therapist Shared 5 Warning Signs You Might Have Social Anxiety

    Kati Morton, a licensed family therapist and mental health YouTuber, breaks down five telltale signs that you might be struggling with social anxiety disorder.

  • Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches in three states amid E coli outbreak

    CDC is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an outbreak that has sickened 37 people