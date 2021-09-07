U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

Mobile Healthcare Services Opens COVID-19 Testing Site in Dorchester

·3 min read

PCR and Rapid Tests are Available Without an Appointment

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Healthcare Services (MHS), a leader in bridging gaps in healthcare accessibility, today announced the opening of a COVID-19 testing site at 770 Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester, Massachusetts. The drive-thru testing clinic is open to the public Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET and Saturday 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET, with no appointment necessary.

Mobile Healthcare Services
Mobile Healthcare Services

EMTs, paramedics and medical staff in full PPE are on-site to perform both PCR and rapid tests. PCR tests are available for $120 with results in 24 to 36 hours. Rapid tests are offered at $99 with results in just 8 to 10 minutes.

"As society continues to look for ways to safely return to in-person gatherings, access to COVID-19 testing remains critical. This new location expands our commitment to helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alexandre Theoharidis, President and CEO of Mobile Healthcare Services. "Mobile Healthcare Services' drive-thru clinics prioritize safety, convenience and efficiency to ensure more people are screened for infections."

In response to the great need for testing during the pandemic, the Mobile Healthcare Services team has facilitated and/or administered more than half a million COVID-19 tests. In addition to the Gallivan Boulevard site, MHS also operates a drive-thru clinic on the Cape at 17 Reardon Circle in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

Mobile Healthcare Services also offers a comprehensive COVID-19 testing and screening solution for businesses, schools and groups to manage the logistics, implementation and operation of a COVID-19 testing program. MHS' turn-key COVID-19 testing program is delivered on-site by licensed medical professionals. MHS helps organizations reduce infections, prevent outbreaks and minimize downtime, disruptions and risk.

MHS utilizes the unique skillset of EMTs, paramedics and field providers who are accustomed to delivering care on the go. The company is bridging the gap between supply and demand to bring care to the patient.

To learn more about Mobile Healthcare Services' full-service COVID-19 testing programs, email info@mobilehealthcare.services.

About Mobile Healthcare Services

Mobile Healthcare Services is making the future of healthcare possible. Healthcare needs to exist outside of the four walls of hospitals and clinics, and our experienced healthcare field providers are well-equipped to meet this growing demand for on-site care. Founded to better utilize the talents of EMTs, paramedics and field providers, MHS deploys its esteemed team into familiar care settings – using their knowledge base to meet patients at home, work or live-in care settings. By combining their skilled provider network, logistics and technology to conquer the last mile in healthcare, MHS is bringing the highest-quality care directly to the patient. For more information, visit www.mobilehealthcare.services.

For more information, contact:
Sage Morander
SVM Public Relations
401.490.9700
sage.morander@svmpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-healthcare-services-opens-covid-19-testing-site-in-dorchester-301370458.html

SOURCE Mobile Healthcare Services

