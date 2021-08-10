U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Major players in the mobile imaging services market are Accurate Imaging Inc. , Alliance HealthCare Services Inc. , Axiom Mobile Imaging, Carestream Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc. , Cobalt Health, DMS Health Technologies Inc.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128254/?utm_source=GNW
, Front Range Mobile Imaging Inc., Imaging On Site Inc., InHealth Group Limited, Interim Diagnostic Imaging LLC, Jacksonville Mobile Imaging Services Inc., Nuffield Health, Digirad Corporation, and TridentUSA Health Services.

The global mobile imaging services market is expected to grow from $14.36 billion in 2020 to $15.84 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing patient pool and awareness towards early diagnosis of diseases. The market is expected to reach $18.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.61%.

The mobile imaging services market consists of sales of mobile imaging services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing imaging services such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging services directly to medical facilities, homes and businesses.Through mobile equipment, it is possible to deliver imaging services patients having location or cost constraints.

Mobile imaging services provide X-rays, EKGs, and ultrasounds delivered to medical facilities, families, and businesses. It is usually less expensive and quicker than third-party options, and it can help overwhelmed in-house imaging departments.

The main types of products in the mobile imaging services market include X-ray, ultrasound, CT, MRI, mammography, bone densitometry, and others.The x-ray tube (an evacuated tube with a cathode and anode) generates X-rays when a flow of electrons propelled to high speeds by a high voltage intersects with the tube target anode.

Mobile X-ray is done through mobile digital radiology (DR) systems have built-in or tethered flat panel sensors that transform x-rays to visible light using a scintillator material.Ultrasound is a diagnostic imaging test that uses sound waves through small and light devices to create a picture known as a sonogram of the body organs tissues, and other structures inside the body.

A computerized tomography (CT) scan is an imaging technique to get detailed images of the body noninvasively.Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an imaging technique to get produces three dimensional detailed anatomical images using magnetic resonance instead of radiation.

Mammography is an imaging technique involving usage of low-energy X-rays to examine the human breast in order for early detection of breast cancer. Bone densitometry is an imaging technique to measure the density of bones. Mobile imaging services are implemented in different verticals such as hospitals and private clinics, home healthcare providers, rehabilitation centers, geriatric care and hospice agencies, sports organizations, and others.

North America was the largest region in the mobile imaging services market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile imaging services market.Major players in the mobile imaging services market are focusing on collaborations and acquisitions to build innovations and remain competitive.

For instance, in July 2020 GE Healthcare collaborated with University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center to develop a new AI-based mobile X-Ray system that includes Critical Care Suite, the first on-device artificial intelligence (AI) platform for detecting and prioritizing collapsed lungs. Moreover, Koninklijke Philips acquired Carestream Health Healthcare Information Systems (HCIS) business in August 2019, solidifying the commitment of the company to provide industry-leading medical imaging and healthcare IT solutions.

In August 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a Netherlands–based health technology company acquired Carestream Health Healthcare Information Systems for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would enable Koninklijke Philips N.V. to strengthen the commitment to supply industry-leading medical imaging and healthcare IT solutions. Carestream Health is a USA-based company that provides X-Ray imaging systems for medical, non-destructive testing, and precision contract coating services.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the mobile imaging services market in the forecast period.Chronic disease is a long-term health problem for which there is no cure.

These diseases last for more than 1 year and require continuous medical attention or would otherwise limit activities of daily living.These diseases generally cannot be prevented by vaccines or cured by medication.

Globally, chronic illnesses are the major cause of death and disability, disease rates from these conditions are increasingly spreading through all regions and affecting people of all socioeconomic backgrounds.Mobile imaging services help care providers perform many kinds of vital screenings by using various imaging technologies such as X-Ray, EKG, and ultrasound.

For instance, according to the United Nations, the proportion of total global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% by 2030. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the mobile imaging services market.

The countries covered in the Mobile Imaging Services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128254/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


