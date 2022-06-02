U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

Mobile Map Market Size to Grow by USD 6.73| XX% of the growth to originate from Region| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Mobile Map Market, operating under the global information technology market. The latest report on mobile map market, estimates it to register a growth of USD 6.73 billion, at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest  Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Map Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios.  

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CE Info. Pvt. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, and Verizon Communications Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices  has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Threat from open-source platform might hamper the market growth.

Mobile Map Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • End-user

  • Geography

The outdoor mobile map category will boost its market share significantly. This is due to increased demand from developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil in the telecommunications, retail, and transportation sectors. The advantages connected with the mobile map application are driving this segment's growth.

Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Mobile Map Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile map market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the Mobile Map Market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Map Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile map market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mobile map market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mobile map market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile map market, vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

