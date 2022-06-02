Mobile Map Market Size to Grow by USD 6.73| XX% of the growth to originate from Region| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Mobile Map Market, operating under the global information technology market. The latest report on mobile map market, estimates it to register a growth of USD 6.73 billion, at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report .
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CE Info. Pvt. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, and Verizon Communications Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Threat from open-source platform might hamper the market growth.
Mobile Map Market Segmentation
Application
End-user
Geography
The outdoor mobile map category will boost its market share significantly. This is due to increased demand from developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil in the telecommunications, retail, and transportation sectors. The advantages connected with the mobile map application are driving this segment's growth.
Mobile Map Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile map market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the Mobile Map Market growth during the next few years.
Mobile Map Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile map market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mobile map market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mobile map market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile map market, vendors
Mobile Map Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 6.73 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.38
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CE Info. Pvt. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, and Verizon Communications Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Outdoor mobile map - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Indoor mobile map - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Automotive navigation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mobile and Internet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Public sector and enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Alphabet Inc.
Apple Inc.
CE Info. Pvt. Ltd.
Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
HERE Global BV
Microsoft Corp.
NavInfo Co. Ltd.
TomTom International BV
Verizon Communications Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
