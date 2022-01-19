U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,560.80
    -16.31 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,183.36
    -185.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,455.23
    -51.67 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.10
    -16.13 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.69
    +1.26 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +30.10 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.71 (+3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8250
    -0.0400 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2400
    -0.3450 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,845.82
    +172.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.39
    +0.64 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Mobile Mapping Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Application, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Mapping Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Application (Road Surveys, Topographic Mapping, 3D Modelling, Asset Management), Industry Vertical (Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Government) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global mobile mapping market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 66.7 Billion in 2026 from USD 27.3 Billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the growing investments in smart city projects, adoption of advanced technology for surveying and mapping and increase in use of geospatial data.

The COVID-19 Impact on the global mobile mapping market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The pandemic has had a positive impact on the mobile mapping market. Mobile mapping has increasingly gained market traction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for mapping the travel history and location of infected individuals. Governments are substantially adopting mobile mapping tools to map demographics data and correlate this data with the spread of the disease across a region. At the same time, the pandemic has had a significant impact on hardware manufacturers due to disruptions in the supply chain and government-imposed restrictions.

The topographic mapping segment is expected to hold at a higher market share during the forecast period

Based on applications, the mobile mapping market is segmented into road surveys, topographic mapping, 3D modeling, asset management and other applications. Topographic mapping segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. A topographic survey is typically based upon systematic observation and published as a map series, consisting of two or more map sheets that combine to form the whole map.

A topographic map series uses a common specification that includes the range of cartographic symbols employed, as well as a standard geodetic framework that defines the map projection, coordinate system, ellipsoid, and geodetic datum. Official topographic maps also adopt a national grid referencing system. Recent advances in mobile mapping technology enable new capabilities and complement or even replace traditional survey methods of topographical surveying.

Manufacturing industry vertical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The manufacturing industry vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The manufacturing vertical faces various challenges, such as cargo, machinery, and equipment tampering; uneven operational workflow; false trade billing; liability protection; property damages; fires; and raw material thefts. Security of the staff, inventory, machinery, plant, and tools have to be managed and controlled to avoid any type of damages and provide an accident-free working environment. These challenges can be addressed using advanced and intelligent mobile mapping solutions.

Mobile mapping technology further enables organizations to monitor the working environment and employee activities by providing increased workplace safety, preventing losses, monitoring daily operations, saving time and efforts by remote monitoring, and reducing OPEX. Further, mobile mapping technology plays an important role in the production of autonomous driving technology as it provides the digital world to meet the navigation safety requirements of future autonomous vehicle applications. Thus, car manufacturers utilize mobile mapping technology to produce accurate navigation services to meet the demand from the automotive industry.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The mobile mapping market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The mobile mapping market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth, mainly because of the rising awareness and development of smart city projects, and the growing manufacturing industry. The rapid growth in mobile device manufacturing has considerably reduced the cost of cameras, scanners, and other components, thereby making it cheaper for SMEs and private individuals to utilize location-based services.

Moreover, the rapid GDP growth in APAC countries has resulted in infrastructure modernization projects, such as smart city projects and mass public transit systems, which have increased the demand for mobile mapping technology. The Yinchuan city in China is one of the most advanced smart cities in APAC, with almost all infrastructure integrated into a unified system. Singapore is also moving toward the goal of becoming a smart nation, which would lead to an increased demand for efficient mobile mapping solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Mobile Mapping Market
4.2 Market, by Application, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.3 Market, by Industry Vertical, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.4 Mobile Mapping Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Investments in Smart City Projects
5.2.1.2 Adoption of Advanced Technology for Surveying and Mapping
5.2.1.3 Increase in Use of Geospatial Data
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Initial Capex for Infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 the Emergence of Automated Driving Technology
5.2.3.2 Advent of 5G Network to Deliver Instant Location Information
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Range of Laser in Mobile Mapping Systems
5.2.4.2 Concerns Regarding Data Accuracy
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1 Case Study 1: Redefined Asset Mapping and Built New Businesses
5.3.2 Case Study 2: Expansion of Glass Fibre Network
5.3.3 Case Study: 3 Improved Customer Experience
5.3.4 Case Study: 4 Delivered a Location Aware App
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.5.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.6 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Mobile Mapping Market, by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Application: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Road Surveys
6.3 Topographic Mapping
6.4 3D Modelling
6.5 Asset Management
6.6 Others

7 Mobile Mapping Market, by Industry Vertical
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Industry Vertical: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Industry Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Oil and Gas
7.3 Real Estate
7.4 Government
7.5 Manufacturing
7.6 Transportation and Logistics
7.7 Energy and Utilities
7.8 Telecommunication
7.9 Retail
7.10 Others

8 Mobile Mapping Market, by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
8.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Europe: Mobile Mapping Drivers
8.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers
8.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact
8.6 Latin America
8.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers
8.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Key Market Developments
9.2.1 Product Launches
9.2.2 Deals
9.2.3 Others
9.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant
9.3.1 Stars
9.3.2 Emerging Leaders
9.3.3 Pervasive Players
9.3.4 Participants

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Key Players
10.2.1 Apple
10.2.2 Autonavi
10.2.3 Black & Veatch
10.2.4 Garmin International
10.2.5 Google
10.2.6 Land Surveys
10.2.7 Mapquest
10.2.8 Microsoft
10.2.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
10.2.10 Novatel Inc
10.2.11 Qualcomm
10.2.12 Comtech Telecommunications
10.2.13 Trimble
10.2.14 Ericsson
10.2.15 Tomtom
10.2.16 Foursquare Labs
10.2.17 Pasco Corporation
10.2.18 Topcon
10.2.19 Navvis
10.2.20 Geoslam
10.2.21 Leica Geosystems

11 Adjacent Market

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgzjyy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-mapping-market-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-application-industry-vertical-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301464162.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off So

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • ASML still has no licence to ship newest machines to China - CEO

    The chief executive of ASML Holding NV on Wednesday said the company still has not received permission to ship any of its most cutting edge lithography systems, which are necessary to make advanced computer chips, to China. Under pressure from the U.S. government, the Dutch government has withheld granting a licence for ASML to export the machines, which are considered "dual use" goods with possible military applications. CEO Peter Wennink said he thought it unlikely that China would be able to replicate top lithography technology independently because ASML relies on "relentless innovation" and integrating components that are only available from non-Chinese suppliers.

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined KPMG 4.3 million pounds ($5.85 million) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018. The Financial Reporting Council said KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken. In the latest in a string of sanctions from the FRC, the KPMG's fine was reduced to 3 million pounds for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2022

    Make it your goal to acquire high-quality dividend stocks that can grow over time; here are five great examples.

  • Oil builds on its highest price in more than 7 years as supply worries persist

    Oil futures extend their climb Wednesday after ending the previous session at more than seven-year highs, after a pipeline fire temporarily disrupts crude flows in Turkey and the IEA raises its forecast for growth in 2022 oil demand.

  • Intel Enters the Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Space amidst Rising Concerns over Mining and the Environment

    Intel’s latest move is a timely one. Following China’s Bitcoin mining ban, a U.S Congress subcommittee hearing on cryptos will put greater focus on mining.

  • Costco buys Sacramento land for expanding gas station

    Costco Wholesale Corp. is looking to help more people get access to its famously cheaper gas in Sacramento, with plans for expanding its fuel facility near an existing store.

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Dwindling OPEC+ Spare Capacity Sets Oil Up for Sizzling Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- As they strain to restore oil production, OPEC and its allies are being left with a diminishing buffer of spare supplies -- potentially setting up crude prices for a sizzling summer.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Imag

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Teva settles shareholder lawsuit over generic drug pricing for $420 million

    (Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to pay $420 million to settle shareholder litigation alleging the company hid an anti-competitive scheme to fix the price of generic drugs. Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said the "vast majority" of the settlement will be funded by the company's insurers. "This resolution is in the overall best interest of Teva and the patients who continue to rely on us each day for the world’s largest portfolio of generics medicines," Dougherty said in an email.

  • Linamar Corporation Provides Commentary on External Market Conditions; Board of Directors Names Linda Hasenfratz as Executive Chair, Jim Jarrell as Director

    Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today released insights regarding the market activity observed during Q4 2021, as well as commented on other recent industry developments. The comments provide updates on the latest available industry conditions in the key Access, Agriculture and Automotive markets in which it operates.