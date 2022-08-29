U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

Mobile Mapping Market to Reach $127.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Swift acceptance of satellite mapping technology along with its seamless integration into smartphones and IoT equipment boosts the growth of the global mobile mapping market. Integration of mobile mapping with wearable smart instruments and expansion of mapping analytics will open new growth avenues for the global market. Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021

Portland, OR , Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile mapping market amassed revenue of $24.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $127.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$24.2 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$127.3 Billion

CAGR

18.2%

No. of Pages in Report

372

Segments Covered

Offering, Deployment Model, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region

Drivers

Swift acceptance of satellite mapping technology along with its seamless integration into smartphones and IoT equipment.

Rise in the use of navigation satellite systems in 3D mapping, machinery control, investigation of accidents, environmental monitoring, and disaster response.

Restraints

Huge initial costs of mobile mapping solution deployment and data security concerns.

Opportunities

Integration of mobile mapping with wearable smart instruments and expansion of mapping analytics.

 











Covid-19 Scenario

  • The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global mobile mapping market, with mobile mapping software playing a key part in gaining access to travel history and sites of affected people.

  • Government across the globe used mobile mapping tools for mapping demographic data and correlating it with disease spread in a specific area. This boosted the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download Report Sample (372 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17801

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mobile mapping market based on offering, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of the offering, the solution segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the overall share of the global mobile mapping market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the service segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the overall mobile mapping market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the cloud segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast timeframe.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the mobile mapping market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17801

Based on the enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global mobile mapping market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

On basis of application, the topographic mapping segment held a major share of the global market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global mobile mapping industry share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the asset management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global mobile mapping market share. Moreover, the region is also set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific mobile mapping market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17801

Key participants in the global mobile mapping market examined in the research include Hexagon AB, Microsoft Corporation, EveryScape Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Teledyne Optech LLC, Trimble Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Javad GNSS Inc., Google LLC, Black & Veatch, Apple Inc., Foursquare Labs, Pasco Corporation, GeoSLAM, Leica Geosystems, Novatel Inc., and MapJack.

The report evaluates these major players in the global mobile mapping industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across the global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


