Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $587.52 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile payment market size is expected to reach USD 587.52 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 35.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing shift toward contactless payment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the increasing popularity of the e-commerce industry across the globe is expected to accelerate the adoption of mobile payment over the forecast period.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The near field communication segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing preference for NFC-based payment solutions among merchants and customers. Moreover, NFC-based mobile payments are easy and convenient to use.

  • The B2C segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing use of mobile payments for making personal payments. B2C mobile payment applications offer seamless online payment experiences to customers.

  • The proximity payment segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of payment solutions based on NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, proximity payment offers benefits such as increased security and speed.

  • The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing partnerships between mobile payment providers and retailers. According to the Worldpay Report 2021, 44.5% of e-commerce transactions were made using digital wallets in 2020.

  • North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The region is characterized by the presence of several technology providers and hence, provides immense opportunities for the adoption of mobile payments. The increasing number of mobile proximity payment users in the U.S. is expected to propel regional market growth over the forecast period.

Read 160-page market research report, "Mobile Payment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Near Field Communication, Direct Mobile Billing), By Payment Type (B2B, B2C, B2G), By Location, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Mobile Payment Market Growth & Trends

The traditional payment market is witnessing a technological transformation, which is primarily disrupting legacy business models. The market for mobile payment is expected to revolutionize how customers make payments as it merges technological innovations such as biometrics, wearables, and blockchain technology. The market is expected to witness momentous shifts and provide unprecedented opportunities to the new and existing players.

The increasing popularity of smartphones and the developments in the security and technology spaces, coupled with the constantly changing preferences of the younger generation, have made mobile payments one of the most preferred payment options. Customers are increasingly using mobile wallets to make in-store payments and online purchases. Mobile wallets facilitate speedy, hassle-free, and secure payments for the purchase of goods and services. Moreover, these wallets are economical, reduce fraud, and help lower payment processing time.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced people's daily lives and their buying behavior. The increasing demand for contactless mobile payments in retail shops such as drug and grocery stores to help reduce the chances of virus transmission is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Mobile Payment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile payment market based on technology, payment type, location, end use, and region:

Mobile Payment Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Near Field Communication

  • Direct Mobile Billing

  • Mobile Web Payment

  • SMS

  • Interactive Voice Response System

  • Mobile App

  • Others

Mobile Payment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • B2G

  • Others

Mobile Payment Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Remote Payment

  • Proximity Payment

Mobile Payment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • IT & Telecom

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Retail & E-commerce

  • Transportation

  • Others

Mobile Payment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Mobile Payment Market

  • Google (Alphabet Inc.)

  • Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • American Express Company

  • M Pesa

  • Money Gram International

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Visa Inc.

  • WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Contactless Payment Market - The global contactless payment market size is expected to reach USD 6.25 trillion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2028. Various benefits, such as improved service delivery and reduction in transaction time offered by contactless payments, are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

  • Digital Payment Market - The global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 361.30 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the growing volume of cashless transactions worldwide. According to PwC, a consulting company, the global volume of cashless payments is expected to increase by more than 80% between 2020 and 2025, to nearly 1.9 trillion by 2025 from nearly 1 trillion transactions in 2020.

  • Wearable Payments Devices Market - The global wearable payments devices market size is expected to reach USD 80.39 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2021 to 2028. Over time, payment systems have adapted to suit the needs of customers, such as increased convenience and reduced time while making payments.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-payment-market-size-worth-587-52-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301487134.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

