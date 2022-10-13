U.S. markets closed

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size to grow by USD 32.73 Bn, Driven by Integration of Advanced Functionalities in Smartphones - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile phone accessories market size is expected to grow by USD 32.73 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of almost 6%. The integration of advanced functionalities in smartphones, the growing preference for wireless mobile phone accessories, and the proliferation of low-priced smartphones are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the growing market for counterfeit mobile accessories and the short shelf life of smartphones may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2022-2026

Key Mobile Phone Accessories Market Driver

One of the key factors driving market growth in the mobile phone accessories market is the integration of advanced functionalities in smartphones. The competition in the global smartphone market has intensified as smartphone manufacturers are focusing on integrating innovative features and technologies in their products to stay competitive in the market. Such latest innovations will allow users to employ their devices for several applications, such as taking high-definition videos and selfies, accessing mobile applications quickly, and playing high-definition games. All these activities will generate the demand for accessories such as power banks, earphones, headphones, protective cases, screen protectors, and others to use smartphones in effective ways, triggering the growth of the focused market during the forecast period. Request a Sample Report

Key Mobile Phone Accessories Market Trend

One of the prominent market trends in the mobile phone accessories market is the increasing focus on improving telecommunication network infrastructure. Smartphone manufacturers, government organizations, and telecommunication service providers are working in collaboration to improve the telecommunication network infrastructure to support high network bandwidth capacity. This is accelerating investments in the 4G/5G networks and developments in 4G/5G compatible devices. For example, in September 2018, Celcom Axiata Berhad, a Malaysia-based mobile telecommunications provider, announced that it had signed an agreement with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Under this agreement, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will supply Celcom Axiata Berhad with radio access network (RAN) equipment from its Ericsson radio system portfolio. This will accelerate the use of mobile phones for accessing online audio and video content which, in turn, result in high demand for mobile phone accessories.

Key Mobile Phone Accessories Market Challenge

One of the prominent market challenges that are hindering the growth of the mobile phone accessories market is the growing market for counterfeit mobile accessories. The counterfeit mobile accessories market records high growth in emerging economies such as Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Taiwan in APAC. This demand is driven by the increased preference for low-cost products in the region and the high availability of counterfeit products. The easy availability of these products on every distribution channel, including physical and online retail stores, in each country, makes it difficult to control the sales of counterfeit items. The increasing sales of these products are reducing the total potential market for mobile accessories creating a challenge for the growth of the global mobile phone accessories market.

To know more about additional Drivers, Trends, and Challenges. Download a Sample Report Now!

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Segmentation

  • Product Type

  • Geographic Landscape

The mobile phone accessories market share growth in the protective cases segment will be significant during the forecast period. There are several types of protective cases, such as slim and transparent covers, which are mostly for aesthetics, as well as ultra-rugged ones available in the market, which can survive even an intense impact facilitating the growth in the segment during the forecast period.

For more insights on segments Request a Sample Report 

Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in mobile phone accessories market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mobile phone accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mobile phone accessories market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile phone accessories market, vendors

Related Reports:

PC peripherals market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 32.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anker Technology UK Ltd, Apple Inc., AUKEY, Bose Corp., GN Store Nord AS, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intex Technologies India Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Otter Products LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp, Vinci Brands LLC, and Xiaomi Inc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 5.3 Protective cases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Screen protectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Headphones and earphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Wired Chargers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anker Technology UK Ltd

  • 10.4 Apple Inc.

  • 10.5 AUKEY

  • 10.6 Bose Corp.

  • 10.7 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Sony Group Corp

  • 10.11 Vinci Brands LLC

  • 10.12 Xiaomi Inc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2022-2026
Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-phone-accessories-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-32-73-bn-driven-by-integration-of-advanced-functionalities-in-smartphones---technavio-301647609.html

SOURCE Technavio

