Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size to grow by USD 32.73 Bn, Driven by Integration of Advanced Functionalities in Smartphones - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile phone accessories market size is expected to grow by USD 32.73 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of almost 6%. The integration of advanced functionalities in smartphones, the growing preference for wireless mobile phone accessories, and the proliferation of low-priced smartphones are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the growing market for counterfeit mobile accessories and the short shelf life of smartphones may impede the market growth.

Key Mobile Phone Accessories Market Driver

One of the key factors driving market growth in the mobile phone accessories market is the integration of advanced functionalities in smartphones. The competition in the global smartphone market has intensified as smartphone manufacturers are focusing on integrating innovative features and technologies in their products to stay competitive in the market. Such latest innovations will allow users to employ their devices for several applications, such as taking high-definition videos and selfies, accessing mobile applications quickly, and playing high-definition games. All these activities will generate the demand for accessories such as power banks, earphones, headphones, protective cases, screen protectors, and others to use smartphones in effective ways, triggering the growth of the focused market during the forecast period.

Key Mobile Phone Accessories Market Trend

One of the prominent market trends in the mobile phone accessories market is the increasing focus on improving telecommunication network infrastructure. Smartphone manufacturers, government organizations, and telecommunication service providers are working in collaboration to improve the telecommunication network infrastructure to support high network bandwidth capacity. This is accelerating investments in the 4G/5G networks and developments in 4G/5G compatible devices. For example, in September 2018, Celcom Axiata Berhad, a Malaysia-based mobile telecommunications provider, announced that it had signed an agreement with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Under this agreement, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will supply Celcom Axiata Berhad with radio access network (RAN) equipment from its Ericsson radio system portfolio. This will accelerate the use of mobile phones for accessing online audio and video content which, in turn, result in high demand for mobile phone accessories.

Key Mobile Phone Accessories Market Challenge

One of the prominent market challenges that are hindering the growth of the mobile phone accessories market is the growing market for counterfeit mobile accessories. The counterfeit mobile accessories market records high growth in emerging economies such as Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Taiwan in APAC. This demand is driven by the increased preference for low-cost products in the region and the high availability of counterfeit products. The easy availability of these products on every distribution channel, including physical and online retail stores, in each country, makes it difficult to control the sales of counterfeit items. The increasing sales of these products are reducing the total potential market for mobile accessories creating a challenge for the growth of the global mobile phone accessories market.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Segmentation

Product Type

Geographic Landscape

The mobile phone accessories market share growth in the protective cases segment will be significant during the forecast period. There are several types of protective cases, such as slim and transparent covers, which are mostly for aesthetics, as well as ultra-rugged ones available in the market, which can survive even an intense impact facilitating the growth in the segment during the forecast period.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in mobile phone accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile phone accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile phone accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile phone accessories market, vendors

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 32.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anker Technology UK Ltd, Apple Inc., AUKEY, Bose Corp., GN Store Nord AS, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intex Technologies India Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Otter Products LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp, Vinci Brands LLC, and Xiaomi Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Protective cases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Screen protectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Headphones and earphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Wired Chargers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anker Technology UK Ltd

10.4 Apple Inc.

10.5 AUKEY

10.6 Bose Corp.

10.7 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.10 Sony Group Corp

10.11 Vinci Brands LLC

10.12 Xiaomi Inc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

