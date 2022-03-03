U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market to be worth US$ 5.6 Billion by the year 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery in mobile phone sales has raised hopes of a steady revival in packaging activities, according to a latest study by ESOMAR-certified firm, Future Market Insights (FMI). The study estimates a bullish 5.6% CAGR outlook for the Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging market, with sales rising steadily in 2021.

Despite environmental concerns, plastic packaging will continue to be ubiquitous as smartphone manufacturer focus on reducing end-cost to consumers. The latest study by FMI analyses mobile phone accessory packaging sales in over 20+ high-growth markets, helping manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the value chain to make informed decisions.

Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market Size (2022)

US$ 3.4 Bn

Projected Market Value (2031)

US$ 5.6 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2029)

5.4% CAGR

Collective Value Share: 3 Countries (2022E)

37%


Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5807

According to the Europe Statistical Survey, in 2019 almost three quarters (73 %) of the EU-27 adult population used a mobile device such as a mobile phone or portable computer (including laptops and tablets) to connect to the internet when away from home or work, while the corresponding share among young people aged 16-29 years stood at 93 %. The data represents the huge growth scope for the mobile phone accessories packaging manufacturers around the world.

In terms of revenue, the global mobile phone accessories packaging market is estimated to grow by 1.3x during the forecast period paving new paths for the key market players.

Key Takeaways

  • High demand for clear view boxes being witnessed in all major markets

  • PET to remain highly sought-after material for mobile phone accessories packaging manufacturers

  • Asia Pacific ex. Japan is expected to remain in the leading position with nearly 50% of the market share

  • US will be the second largest market, holding over 83% market share in this region

  • Germany to remain the epicentre in Western Europe, accounting for significant packaging sales and exports

  • The United Kingdom, Canada, China, Japan, France, and a few other countries to remain lucrative throughout the forecast period

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5807

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2031

Historical Data Available for

2015-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for value and Mn Units for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), Japan .

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa.

Key Segments Covered

Packaging type, Material, Application, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Smurfit Kappa Group
• Sonoco Products Company
• Dordan Manufacturing Co.
• Hip Lik Packaging Products Corp India Private Limited
• Panic Plastics, Inc.
• Display Pack, Inc
• Mister Blister Ltd.
• Dongguan Zhongyin Paper Co., Ltd.
• Jiajiexing Group Company Limited
• Universal Protective Packaging Inc.
• All About Packaging, Inc.
• Transparent Packaging Inc.
• Key Packaging Co. Inc.
• Envision packaging Inc.
• Kinyi technology limited
• Blisterpak Inc.
• Leyeah Packaging Design Co., Ltd.
• Suzhou Yuanlong Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
• Shenzhen Kitly Industry Limited Company
• Xinchangyuan Paper Packaging Co

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Sustainability a Key Focus Area for Mobile Phone Accessory Packaging Companies
Due to the chemical composition of the flexible packaging materials, there are a number of advantages over conventional packaging materials. The flexible packaging formats in the mobile phone accessories packaging market are pouches & bags, blister packs, and others. The major advantage is that these formats follow sustainability checks. Also, this format has high demand owing to the requirement of less raw material, reduced energy consumption, relatively low waste production, and low carbon footprint.

By reducing the amount of hazardous materials used in packaging, the manufacturers are fulfilling the criteria for environment-friendly products which in turn is fuelling the sales. Globally, governments are focusing on framing strict policies regarding recyclability and reusability of plastic materials.

For instance, as per the Federal Packaging Regulations in the United States, environment-friendly and safe packaging materials are required in manufacturing of packaging for consumer goods. Imposition of such laws are expected to bolster the demand for mobile phone accessories packaging in near future.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5807

Who is winning?
The global mobile phone accessories packaging market offers highly competitive environment to its key players. In order to secure their positions in the cut-throat competition, the key players such as Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Dordan Manufacturing Co., Hip Lik Packaging Products Corp India Private Limited, Panic Plastics, Inc., Display Pack, Inc., and others are focusing on launching higher quality products with lesser cost while the Tier 3 players hold 65%-75% of the global market share. Some of the new launches by the key players are-

  • Display Pack, Inc. launched its new range of mobile phone accessories packaging solutions such as Display Box 78-38 Series, Display Box 66-38 Series, Display Box 57-29 Series, and others in 2019

  • Sonoco Products Company launched its new extensive range of mobile phone accessories packaging solutions such as Sonoco Flexible Packaging Solutions, Sonoco Point of Purchase Displays, and others in 2018

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5807

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Straw Papers Market - Newly released data from straw papers market analysis shows that global market demand for straw papers is estimated to register a CAGR of ~5.7% during the forecasted period and reach thousands of tonnes by 2031.

NCR Laser Paper Market - According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights, the rising demand for carbon-free sheets of paper across the regions is resulting in a significant rise in demand for NCR laser paper in all parts of the world.

Baking Paper Market - As per the future growth projections, the global baking paper market is expected to register growth at a 6% CAGR over the upcoming decade. Based on our survey results sales of baking paper is estimated to reach thousand tons, during the forecasted period between 2021 and 2031.

Large Character Printers Market - According to the future growth projections the global large character printers market is anticipated to register growth at 6%-6.5% CAGR over the forecasted period between 2021 and 2031.

NCR Printers Market - According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights, demand for NCR Printing Machines is anticipated to grow at 7%-7.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, high demand for high-speed printing devices and solutions among major end-users is expected to fuel the demand for NCR printers.

Syringe Labels Market - As per the latest industry survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the demand for syringe labels is expected to witness growth at 10%-11% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, due to the exponential rise in demand for pharmaceutical supplies, including syringes.

Disposable Curd Cups Market - The overall disposable curd cups market is forecasted to expand at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.0% from 2021-2031 and reach millions of units by 2031.

Prescription Bottles Market - The overall prescription bottles market is forecasted to expand at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.0% from 2021-2031 and reach millions of units by 2031.

Single Colour Pad Printing Machines Market - The overall single colour pad printing machines market is forecasted to expand at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.0% from 2021-2031 and reach millions of units by 2031.

Thermoform Cups Market - The overall thermoform cups market is forecasted to expand at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~5.5% from 2021-2031 and reach millions of units by 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mobile-phone-accessories-packaging-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/mobile-phone-accessories-packaging-market



