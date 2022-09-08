Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Providing Applications and Other Technologically Advanced Services Crucial for Future Growth
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market By Phone Type, By Sales Channel, By Coverage Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rise in demand for mobile phone insurance on accidents, such as mechanical breakdown, accidental damage of phones or malicious & liquid damage, theft, and unauthorized usage is a major driving factor for the market. In addition, increase in adoption of high quality smartphones boosts the growth of the mobile phone insurance market by providing many easy solutions to the customers.
Moreover, the mobile phone insurance market has experienced an increase in the demand among consumers owing to a surge in number of smartphones and a rise in number of threats in the form of loss, theft, accidental damage, repair or replacement of components, and others.
Therefore, these are the major driving forces for the mobile phone insurance market. However, demand for mobile phone insurance has also declined, with decline in sales of mobile phones since recent years. Moreover, consumer experiences and adoption of mobile phones remain a primary concern, which needs to be addressed by balancing the sales of mobile phones and its alternative uses in the market.
Thus, this is a major limiting factor for the market. Contrarily, various mobile phone companies across the globe are introducing new strategies to improve their market value and surge their revenue as well as enhance their customer experience. Some of the mobile phone insurance companies are providing applications and other technologically advanced services to their customers. Therefore, this factor will provide major lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
By Phone Type
Budget Phones
Mid High-End Phones
Premium Smartphones
By Sales Channel
Retail
Online
By Coverage Type
Physical Damage
Internal Component Failure
Theft Loss Protection
Others
By End User
Business
Individuals
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Poland
Hungary
Austria
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Hong Kong
Viet Nam
Philippines
Indonesia
Taiwan
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Apple Inc.
ASSURANT, INC.
Asurion
AT&T Intellectual Property
Aviva
Bolttech
Chubb
Digital Care sp. z o.o.
Servify
Singtel
U Mobile Sdn Bhd
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY PHONE TYPE
CHAPTER 5: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
CHAPTER 6: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY COVERAGE TYPE
CHAPTER 7: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 8: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
