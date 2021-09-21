U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Is Expected to Reach $76.1 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in incidents of accidental damage, phone thefts, virus infection, device malfunctions, and surge in adoption of high quality smartphones drive the growth of the mobile phone insurance market. Based on distribution mode, the offline segment contributed to the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland,OR, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile phone insurance market was estimated at $25.76 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $76.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 308 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6035

Rise in incidents of accidental damage, phone thefts, virus infection, device malfunctions, and surge in adoption of high quality smartphones drive the growth of the mobile phone insurance market. On the other hand, decline in sale of mobile phones in the recent times restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for innovative products is expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic led to decrease in production of mobile phones due to shortage of raw materials, distorted supply chain, and absence of other important parameters required for seamless production of mobile phones. This, in turn, led to dwindled demand for mobile phone insurance from the end users, thereby impacting the market negatively.

  • However, as the global situation is gradually getting better, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global mobile phone insurance market is analyzed across phone type, distribution mode, coverage, end user, and geography. Based on phone type, the premium smartphones segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The mid & high-end phones segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 13.0% throughout the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6035

Based on distribution mode, the offline segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The online segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.5% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Mobile Phone Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6035?reqfor=covid

The key market players analyzed in the global mobile phone insurance market report include American International Group, Inc., AmTrust Financial, Asurion, AT&T Inc., Brightstar Corp., GoCare Warranty Group, Assurant, Inc., Apple Inc., and SquareTrade, Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


