Mobile Pressure Washer Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mobile pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2021−2027.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global mobile pressure washer market would realize an absolute growth of 27.56% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.

Electric mobile pressure washer segment accounted for majority share of the global mobile pressure washer market in 2021 and is expected to grow with an 4.27% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

Hot-water segment dominated the global mobile pressure washer market with a revenue share of 63.74% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.47% by the end of 2027.

In terms of output, 1,501-3,000 PSI segment dominates the global mobile pressure washer market in 2021 and is expected to add over USD 242.37 million revenue during the forecast period.

Residential segment dominated the global mobile pressure washer market with a revenue share of 42.02% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.79% by the end of 2027.

Offline channel accounted for majority share of the global mobile pressure washer market in 2021 and is expected to grow with an 3.77% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

The Europe dominates the overall mobile pressure washer market with a share of 35.42% in 2021 in terms of revenue. The growth of this market in Europe is mainly supported by the rising business investments, increasing commercial and residential construction, government spending on infrastructure, and the growth in the hospitality sector supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power source, operation, output, end-users, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 20 other prominent vendors

Story continues

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/mobile-pressure-washer-market



Mobile Pressure Washer Market – Opportunities & Trends

Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies for washing equipment. One such ground-breaking innovation in terms of professional cleaning equipment is the introduction of automatic pressure washers where digitalization, artificial intelligence, and robotics are technology mega trends. Various research has indicated that the budget remains low for investments in IoT in several companies across industries. However, with the growing popularity of smart devices, the investment is expected to witness a year-on-year growth, leading to significant growth opportunities for vendors in the mobile pressure washer market. Moreover, several industries are also facing the unavailability of qualified workers, due to which several organizations are moving towards automation.

Mobile Pressure Washer Market – Segmentation



Market Segmentation by Power Source

Electric

Gas

Battery

Others

Market Segmentation by Operation

Hot-Water

Cold-Water

Market Segmentation by Output

0-1500 PSI

1501-3000 PSI

3001-4000 PSI

Above 4000 PSI

Market Segmentation by End-Users

Residential Garden Vehicles Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas Bicycles Others

Commercial and Industrial Automobile Construction Public and Municipality Retail Hospitality Healthcare Agriculture Others

Contract Cleaners

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Offline

Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Denmark Sweden Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa GCC Turkey South Africa







Mobile Pressure Washer Market – Vendor Landscape

With the presence of many vendors the mobile pressure washer market is becoming highly competitive. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a stronger market presence. As international players continue to expand their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players. Moreover, Nilfisk extended its presence in the Australian market by acquiring Kerrick, a heavy-duty, commercial, and industrial cleaning equipment provider. Nilfisk has also acquired China-based Viper Group to gain a leading position in the rapidly growing Chinese market. The adoption rate of mobile pressure washers among end-users in the US and Europe has been impressive. The competition among companies is intensifying, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market in the upcoming years.

PROMINENT VENDORS

Alfred Karcher

Nilfisk

Bosch

Briggs & Stratton

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Annovi Reverberi Group

STIHL

Generac Power Systems

Lavorwash

Alkota

Deere & Company

Snow Joe + Sun Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

IPC

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Husqvarna

Koblenz

SIMONIZ

Koki Holdings

Makita

ANLU

Greenworks Tools

Mi-T-M Corporation

Northern Tool + Equipment

Vortex Industries

Mobile Pressure Washer Market – Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Power Source

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Operation

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Output

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Sustainability Trends

7.1.2 Stringent Regulations

7.1.3 Growing Demand For Cordless Pressure Washers

7.1.4 Gardening Equipment

7.2 Value Chain Analysis

7.2.1 Material Suppliers

7.2.2 Manufacturers

7.2.3 Distributors

7.2.4 Application

7.3 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advancements & Increased Product Efficiency

8.2 Rising Need for Automation

8.3 Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Construction Activities Driving Adoption of Pressure Washers

9.2 Surge in Residential & Commercial Applications

9.3 Increasing Disposable Income

9.4 Growth in Vehicle Washing Industry

10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Risk of Injuries

10.2 Availability of Substitute Cleaning Methods

10.3 Variability in Raw Material Pricing

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Power Source

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 ELECTRIC

12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.2 Market by Geography

12.4 GAS

12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.2 Market by Geography

12.5 BATTERY

12.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.2 Market by Geography

12.6 OTHERS

12.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.2 Market by Geography

13 Operation

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 HOT WATER

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.2 Market by Geography

13.4 COLD WATER

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 Market by Geography

14 Output

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 0−1,500 PSI

14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.2 Market by Geography

14.4 1,501−3,000 PSI

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.2 Market by Geography

14.5 3,001−4,000 PSI

14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.2 Market by Geography

14.6 ABOVE 4,000 PSI

14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.2 Market by Geography

15 Application

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16 RESIDENTIAL

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2.1 Market by Geography

16.3 GARDENS

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.2 Market by Geography

16.4 VEHICLES

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.2 Market by Geography

16.5 SWIMMING POOLS & LARGE PATIO AREAS

16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.2 Market by Geography

16.6 BICYCLES

16.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.2 Market by Geography

16.7 OTHERS

16.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.7.2 Market by Geography

17 Commercial & Industrial

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.2.1 Market by Geography

17.3 AUTOMOBILE

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.3.2 Market by Geography

17.4 CONSTRUCTION

17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.4.2 Market by Geography

17.5 PUBLIC & MUNICIPALITY

17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.5.2 Market by Geography

17.6 RETAIL

17.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.6.2 Market by Geography

17.7 HOSPITALITY

17.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.7.2 Market by Geography

17.8 HEALTHCARE

17.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.8.2 Market by Geography

17.9 AGRICULTURE

17.9.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.9.2 Market by Geography

17.10 OTHERS

17.10.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.10.2 Market by Geography

18 Contract Cleaners

18.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.2 Market by Geography

19 Distribution Channel

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 OFFLINE

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.3.2 Dealers & Distributors

19.3.3 Specialty Stores

19.3.4 Mass Market Players

19.3.5 Market by Geography

19.4 ONLINE

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4.2 Direct Sales

19.4.3 Third-party Sales

19.4.4 Market by Geography

20 Geography

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Geographic Overview

21 Europe

21.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.2 POWER SOURCE

21.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 OPERATION

21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 OUTPUT

21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.5 APPLICATION

21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast

21.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast

21.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.2 France: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.4 Denmark: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.5 Sweden: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.6 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

21.7.7 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

22 North America

22.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.2 POWER SOURCE

22.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.3 OPERATION

22.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.4 OUTPUT

22.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.5 APPLICATION

22.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast

22.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast

22.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES

22.7.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

22.7.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

23 APAC

23.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.2 POWER SOURCE

23.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.3 OPERATION

23.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.4 OUTPUT

23.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.5 APPLICATION

23.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast

23.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast

23.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

23.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

23.7 KEY COUNTRIES

23.7.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

23.7.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

23.7.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

23.7.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

23.7.5 India: Market Size & Forecast

24 Latin America

24.1 Market Size & Forecast

24.2 POWER SOURCE

24.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

24.3 OPERATION

24.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

24.4 OUTPUT

24.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

24.5 APPLICATION

24.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

24.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast

24.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast

24.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

24.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

24.7 KEY COUNTRIES

24.7.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

24.7.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

24.7.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast

25 Middle East & Africa

25.1 Market Size & Forecast

25.2 POWER SOURCE

25.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

25.3 OPERATION

25.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

25.4 OUTPUT

25.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

25.5 APPLICATION

25.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

25.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast

25.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast

25.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

25.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

25.7 KEY COUNTRIES

25.7.1 GCC: Market Size & Forecast

25.7.2 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

25.7.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

