Mobile Pressure Washer Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2027 – Arizton
Chicago, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mobile pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2021−2027.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
The global mobile pressure washer market would realize an absolute growth of 27.56% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.
Electric mobile pressure washer segment accounted for majority share of the global mobile pressure washer market in 2021 and is expected to grow with an 4.27% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
Hot-water segment dominated the global mobile pressure washer market with a revenue share of 63.74% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.47% by the end of 2027.
In terms of output, 1,501-3,000 PSI segment dominates the global mobile pressure washer market in 2021 and is expected to add over USD 242.37 million revenue during the forecast period.
Residential segment dominated the global mobile pressure washer market with a revenue share of 42.02% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.79% by the end of 2027.
Offline channel accounted for majority share of the global mobile pressure washer market in 2021 and is expected to grow with an 3.77% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
The Europe dominates the overall mobile pressure washer market with a share of 35.42% in 2021 in terms of revenue. The growth of this market in Europe is mainly supported by the rising business investments, increasing commercial and residential construction, government spending on infrastructure, and the growth in the hospitality sector supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power source, operation, output, end-users, distribution channel, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 20 other prominent vendors
Mobile Pressure Washer Market – Opportunities & Trends
Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies for washing equipment. One such ground-breaking innovation in terms of professional cleaning equipment is the introduction of automatic pressure washers where digitalization, artificial intelligence, and robotics are technology mega trends. Various research has indicated that the budget remains low for investments in IoT in several companies across industries. However, with the growing popularity of smart devices, the investment is expected to witness a year-on-year growth, leading to significant growth opportunities for vendors in the mobile pressure washer market. Moreover, several industries are also facing the unavailability of qualified workers, due to which several organizations are moving towards automation.
Mobile Pressure Washer Market – Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Power Source
Electric
Gas
Battery
Others
Market Segmentation by Operation
Hot-Water
Cold-Water
Market Segmentation by Output
0-1500 PSI
1501-3000 PSI
3001-4000 PSI
Above 4000 PSI
Market Segmentation by End-Users
Residential
Garden
Vehicles
Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas
Bicycles
Others
Commercial and Industrial
Automobile
Construction
Public and Municipality
Retail
Hospitality
Healthcare
Agriculture
Others
Contract Cleaners
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels
Offline
Online
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Denmark
Sweden
Italy
Spain
APAC
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Turkey
South Africa
Mobile Pressure Washer Market – Vendor Landscape
With the presence of many vendors the mobile pressure washer market is becoming highly competitive. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a stronger market presence. As international players continue to expand their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players. Moreover, Nilfisk extended its presence in the Australian market by acquiring Kerrick, a heavy-duty, commercial, and industrial cleaning equipment provider. Nilfisk has also acquired China-based Viper Group to gain a leading position in the rapidly growing Chinese market. The adoption rate of mobile pressure washers among end-users in the US and Europe has been impressive. The competition among companies is intensifying, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market in the upcoming years.
PROMINENT VENDORS
Alfred Karcher
Nilfisk
Bosch
Briggs & Stratton
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
Annovi Reverberi Group
STIHL
Generac Power Systems
Lavorwash
Alkota
Deere & Company
Snow Joe + Sun Joe
Stanley Black & Decker
IPC
Techtronic Industries (TTI)
Husqvarna
Koblenz
SIMONIZ
Koki Holdings
Makita
ANLU
Greenworks Tools
Mi-T-M Corporation
Northern Tool + Equipment
Vortex Industries
Mobile Pressure Washer Market – Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Power Source
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Operation
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Output
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Sustainability Trends
7.1.2 Stringent Regulations
7.1.3 Growing Demand For Cordless Pressure Washers
7.1.4 Gardening Equipment
7.2 Value Chain Analysis
7.2.1 Material Suppliers
7.2.2 Manufacturers
7.2.3 Distributors
7.2.4 Application
7.3 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advancements & Increased Product Efficiency
8.2 Rising Need for Automation
8.3 Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Construction Activities Driving Adoption of Pressure Washers
9.2 Surge in Residential & Commercial Applications
9.3 Increasing Disposable Income
9.4 Growth in Vehicle Washing Industry
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Risk of Injuries
10.2 Availability of Substitute Cleaning Methods
10.3 Variability in Raw Material Pricing
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Power Source
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 ELECTRIC
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2 Market by Geography
12.4 GAS
12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.2 Market by Geography
12.5 BATTERY
12.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.2 Market by Geography
12.6 OTHERS
12.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.2 Market by Geography
13 Operation
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 HOT WATER
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.2 Market by Geography
13.4 COLD WATER
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Market by Geography
14 Output
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 0−1,500 PSI
14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.2 Market by Geography
14.4 1,501−3,000 PSI
14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.2 Market by Geography
14.5 3,001−4,000 PSI
14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.2 Market by Geography
14.6 ABOVE 4,000 PSI
14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.2 Market by Geography
15 Application
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16 RESIDENTIAL
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2.1 Market by Geography
16.3 GARDENS
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Market by Geography
16.4 VEHICLES
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.2 Market by Geography
16.5 SWIMMING POOLS & LARGE PATIO AREAS
16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.2 Market by Geography
16.6 BICYCLES
16.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.2 Market by Geography
16.7 OTHERS
16.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.7.2 Market by Geography
17 Commercial & Industrial
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.2.1 Market by Geography
17.3 AUTOMOBILE
17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.3.2 Market by Geography
17.4 CONSTRUCTION
17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.4.2 Market by Geography
17.5 PUBLIC & MUNICIPALITY
17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.5.2 Market by Geography
17.6 RETAIL
17.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.6.2 Market by Geography
17.7 HOSPITALITY
17.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.7.2 Market by Geography
17.8 HEALTHCARE
17.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.8.2 Market by Geography
17.9 AGRICULTURE
17.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.9.2 Market by Geography
17.10 OTHERS
17.10.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.10.2 Market by Geography
18 Contract Cleaners
18.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2 Market by Geography
19 Distribution Channel
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 OFFLINE
19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.3.2 Dealers & Distributors
19.3.3 Specialty Stores
19.3.4 Mass Market Players
19.3.5 Market by Geography
19.4 ONLINE
19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.4.2 Direct Sales
19.4.3 Third-party Sales
19.4.4 Market by Geography
20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Geographic Overview
21 Europe
21.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.2 POWER SOURCE
21.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 OPERATION
21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.4 OUTPUT
21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.5 APPLICATION
21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast
21.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast
21.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
21.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES
21.7.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
21.7.2 France: Market Size & Forecast
21.7.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast
21.7.4 Denmark: Market Size & Forecast
21.7.5 Sweden: Market Size & Forecast
21.7.6 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
21.7.7 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
22 North America
22.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.2 POWER SOURCE
22.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 OPERATION
22.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.4 OUTPUT
22.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.5 APPLICATION
22.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast
22.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast
22.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
22.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.7 KEY COUNTRIES
22.7.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
22.7.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
23 APAC
23.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.2 POWER SOURCE
23.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.3 OPERATION
23.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.4 OUTPUT
23.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.5 APPLICATION
23.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast
23.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast
23.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
23.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.7 KEY COUNTRIES
23.7.1 China: Market Size & Forecast
23.7.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
23.7.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
23.7.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
23.7.5 India: Market Size & Forecast
24 Latin America
24.1 Market Size & Forecast
24.2 POWER SOURCE
24.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
24.3 OPERATION
24.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
24.4 OUTPUT
24.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
24.5 APPLICATION
24.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
24.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast
24.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast
24.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
24.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
24.7 KEY COUNTRIES
24.7.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
24.7.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
24.7.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast
25 Middle East & Africa
25.1 Market Size & Forecast
25.2 POWER SOURCE
25.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
25.3 OPERATION
25.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
25.4 OUTPUT
25.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
25.5 APPLICATION
25.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
25.5.2 Residential: Market Size & Forecast
25.5.3 Commercial & Industrial: Market Size & Forecast
25.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
25.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
25.7 KEY COUNTRIES
25.7.1 GCC: Market Size & Forecast
25.7.2 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast
25.7.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
