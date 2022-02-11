Mobile Pricing Trends Report 2021 Featuring 45 Mobile Operators

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: 2021 Trends in Mobile Pricing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the publisher provides a summary of some of the trends it has come across during everyday research undertaking in the year of 2021. The report covers examples for the covered topics, a total of 45 mobile operators' are covered

Trend 1 - Inclusion of increased value-added services

Trend 2 - Expansion of 5G services

Operators launches of 5G services across the world

5G being made available to more customers i.e. prepaid,

5G access to expanded to more postpaid plans

5G is rolled out by MVNOs and sub-brands

5G coverage expansion

Trend 3 - More flexibility when purchasing a new device

Trend 4 - Rewarding the customer

Trend 5 - New players entering the market

MNOs

MVNOs

Sub-brands

Trend 6 - Innovative offers

