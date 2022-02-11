U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.00
    -24.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,984.00
    -155.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,593.75
    -107.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.70
    -11.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.84
    +0.96 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.56 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.95
    +4.99 (+25.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,382.34
    -1,466.49 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.16
    -15.02 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.38
    -61.02 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Mobile Pricing Trends Report 2021 Featuring 45 Mobile Operators

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: 2021 Trends in Mobile Pricing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the publisher provides a summary of some of the trends it has come across during everyday research undertaking in the year of 2021. The report covers examples for the covered topics, a total of 45 mobile operators' are covered

Trend 1 - Inclusion of increased value-added services

Trend 2 - Expansion of 5G services

  • Operators launches of 5G services across the world

  • 5G being made available to more customers i.e. prepaid,

  • 5G access to expanded to more postpaid plans

  • 5G is rolled out by MVNOs and sub-brands

  • 5G coverage expansion

Trend 3 - More flexibility when purchasing a new device

Trend 4 - Rewarding the customer

Trend 5 - New players entering the market

  • MNOs

  • MVNOs

  • Sub-brands

Trend 6 - Innovative offers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo1zda

