Mobile robot charging station market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mobile robot charging station market size is estimated to grow by USD 358.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.08% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will be progressing. North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Robot Charging Station Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Robot Charging Station Market 2023-2027

Global mobile robot charging station market - Five forces
The global mobile robot charging station market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

Global mobile robot charging station market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global mobile robot charging station market- Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market-based on application (industrial and commercial), type (stand-alone chargers and multi-robot chargers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth of the industrial segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are being widely used by industries like manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and mining and minerals to fulfill tasks that cannot be done manually. For tasks including land inspection, fuel and gas leakage inspection, underwater operations, and rescue operations, AMRs are used. This large scale industrial application of AMRs will drive market growth during the forecast period,

Geography overview
By geography, the global mobile robot charging station market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mobile robot charging station market.

  • North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have been widely used in the region's several end-user industries, including oil and gas, defense, and hospitality. The adoption of robotic technology in factories has led to an increase in AMRs and charging stations in the region. This expansion of mobile charging stations in the region will be further driven by the rising investments in innovation and R&D made by governments, the commercial sector, and academia in the study of robotics technology. All these factors will contribute for market growth during the forecast period.

Global mobile robot charging station marketMarket dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The reduced cost price of electronic components is notably driving the market growth.

  • The global market for mobile robot charging stations has grown faster due to the sharp decline in the price of electronic components such as infrared sensors and cameras.

  • Component prices will also decline as the rate of installation of mobile robot charging stations will increase rapidly due to the intense competition among suppliers.

  • Therefore, the lower cost of electronic components will have a positive impact on the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Contactless charging is the primary trend in the market.

  • AMRs are used for continuous operations in commercial and industrial applications. The docking or charging station must support efficient operations on the shop floor. These robots are built to function on a specified metallic track with capacitive power transferring (CPT) hardware.

  • Furthermore, It has been seen that electromagnetic interference causes the power supply to fail when inductive power transfer (IPT) is used to ensure a consistent supply of power. To address this problemCPT has been introduced for mobile robot charging stations. CPT ensures that the robot receives continuous power while reducing electromagnetic interference during power supply. This facility helps robots operate continuously by providing a continuous supply of power.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The replacement cost of charging stations is the major challenge impeding the market growth.

  • Mobile robot charging stations are built in line with different configurations and the required power capacity for recharging. This is because charging stations occasionally experience technical difficulties or malfunctions that could make charging more challenging.

  • It is necessary to replace these charging stations because other chargers might not be able to manage an AMR. The cost of the charging stations as a whole goes up and this reduces the portability of the robots.

  • Similar to how the technical failure of the multi-robot charging station will hinder the ability of numerous robots to charge, this will have a big impact on floor operations. As a result, replacing mobile robot charging stations is more expensive.

What are the key data covered in this mobile robot charging station market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile robot charging station market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the mobile robot charging station market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the mobile robot charging station market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile robot charging station market vendors

Industrial Robotics Services Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The industrial robotics services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,429.08 million. The surge in demand for industrial robots is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of services may impede the market growth.

Mobile Robot Platforms Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The mobile robot platforms market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,126.87 million. The changes in the global labor force are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of deployment may impede the market growth.

Mobile Robot Charging Station Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.08%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 358.94 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

26.51

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Clearpath Robotics Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, KUKA AG, OMRON Corp, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Zebra Technologies Corp., DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Locus Robotics Corp., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Neobotix GmbH, Nidec Corp., PAL Robotics, Paul Vahle GmbH and Co. KG, Robotnik Automation SLL, Shenzhen Tianyou Intelligence Co. Ltd., SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Trossen Robotics, WiBotic, and Wiferion GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global mobile robot charging station market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Stand-alone chargers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Multi-robot chargers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

  • 12.4 Festo SE and Co. KG

  • 12.5 Mobile Industrial Robots AS

  • 12.6 Nidec Corp.

  • 12.7 OMRON Corp

  • 12.8 PAL Robotics

  • 12.9 Paul Vahle GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.10 Robotnik Automation SLL

  • 12.11 Shenzhen Tianyou Intelligence Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

  • 12.13 SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

  • 12.14 Trossen Robotics

  • 12.15 Volkswagen AG

  • 12.16 WiBotic

  • 12.17 Zebra Technologies Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

