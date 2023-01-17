Mobile robot charging station market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mobile robot charging station market size is estimated to grow by USD 358.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.08% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will be progressing. North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Robot Charging Station Market 2023-2027

Global mobile robot charging station market - Five forces

The global mobile robot charging station market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global mobile robot charging station market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global mobile robot charging station market- Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market-based on application (industrial and commercial), type (stand-alone chargers and multi-robot chargers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the industrial segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are being widely used by industries like manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and mining and minerals to fulfill tasks that cannot be done manually. For tasks including land inspection, fuel and gas leakage inspection, underwater operations, and rescue operations, AMRs are used. This large scale industrial application of AMRs will drive market growth during the forecast period,

Geography overview

By geography, the global mobile robot charging station market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mobile robot charging station market.

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have been widely used in the region's several end-user industries, including oil and gas, defense, and hospitality. The adoption of robotic technology in factories has led to an increase in AMRs and charging stations in the region. This expansion of mobile charging stations in the region will be further driven by the rising investments in innovation and R&D made by governments, the commercial sector, and academia in the study of robotics technology. All these factors will contribute for market growth during the forecast period.

Global mobile robot charging station market– Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The reduced cost price of electronic components is notably driving the market growth .

The global market for mobile robot charging stations has grown faster due to the sharp decline in the price of electronic components such as infrared sensors and cameras.

Component prices will also decline as the rate of installation of mobile robot charging stations will increase rapidly due to the intense competition among suppliers.

Therefore, the lower cost of electronic components will have a positive impact on the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Contactless charging is the primary trend in the market .

AMRs are used for continuous operations in commercial and industrial applications. The docking or charging station must support efficient operations on the shop floor. These robots are built to function on a specified metallic track with capacitive power transferring (CPT) hardware.

Furthermore, It has been seen that electromagnetic interference causes the power supply to fail when inductive power transfer (IPT) is used to ensure a consistent supply of power. To address this problemCPT has been introduced for mobile robot charging stations. CPT ensures that the robot receives continuous power while reducing electromagnetic interference during power supply. This facility helps robots operate continuously by providing a continuous supply of power.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The replacement cost of charging stations is the major challenge impeding the market growth .

Mobile robot charging stations are built in line with different configurations and the required power capacity for recharging. This is because charging stations occasionally experience technical difficulties or malfunctions that could make charging more challenging.

It is necessary to replace these charging stations because other chargers might not be able to manage an AMR. The cost of the charging stations as a whole goes up and this reduces the portability of the robots.

Similar to how the technical failure of the multi-robot charging station will hinder the ability of numerous robots to charge, this will have a big impact on floor operations. As a result, replacing mobile robot charging stations is more expensive.

What are the key data covered in this mobile robot charging station market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile robot charging station market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobile robot charging station market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobile robot charging station market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile robot charging station market vendors

Mobile Robot Charging Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 358.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Clearpath Robotics Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, KUKA AG, OMRON Corp, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Zebra Technologies Corp., DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Locus Robotics Corp., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Neobotix GmbH, Nidec Corp., PAL Robotics, Paul Vahle GmbH and Co. KG, Robotnik Automation SLL, Shenzhen Tianyou Intelligence Co. Ltd., SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Trossen Robotics, WiBotic, and Wiferion GmbH Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

