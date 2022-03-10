Mobile Robots Market (AGV and AMR) to cross $18B by 2027 with an installed base of 2.4 Million Robots - LogisticsIQ

NEW DELHI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per LogisticsIQ latest market research study, Mobile Robots (AGV and AMR) Market is expected to reach more than 18 Billion by 2027 with a growth rate of around 24% and 43% for AGV and AMR respectively. Both AGVs and AMRs collectively are going to cross the installed base of 2.4 million in 2027 to make the mobile robots a new normal in our day-to-day operational activities.

Highlights of AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robots) Market

Industry witnessed a good growth despite of pandemic and is supposed to register more than $3 Billion sales in 2021. Around 640,000 mobile robots (AGVs & AMRs) are expected to be shipped in 2027 only with an installed base of 2.4 million

AMRs are supposed to grow with a CAGR of ~43% between 2022 and 2027 and are going to be more attractive market as compared to AGVs by 2027 with relatively more shipment and TAM share.

United States, Germany, U.K., China and Japan are going to lead the market with an annual demand of more than 200,000 mobile robots (AGV & AMR) by 2027

Goods to Person (G2P) and Person to Goods (P2G), both type of AMRs are having their own market with some advantages and disadvantage. It depends on what exactly can be more efficient and cost-effective solution for your existing or new warehouse.

Piece picking and sortation mobile robots are going to emerge as a new important category with a growth of 45% by 2027, specially in micro-fulfillment space

China is supposed to be hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots, both in terms of demand and supply as it is expected that Made in China AMRs will be 30%-40% more economical due to labour cost advantages and huge volume consumption in China itself.

After QR code, LiDAR, Vision Cameras and Sensor Fusions are the key navigation technologies to be commercialized in this space due to flexibility, safety concerns and higher accuracy. Even Sensor Fusion AMRs are expected to grow with ~ 70% growth rate. There are dedicated companies (Autonomy Service Providers) for navigation technology and software who are supporting mobile robot manufacturers to build such capabilities with the help of AI and Machine Vision.

Delivery, Retail and Cleaning are the emerging applications to target with an attractive growth of ~35% apart from logistics and manufacturing although absolute market size is relatively low.

Top Factors & Challenges

Automation is the key focus in manufacturing and logistics sector as a part of Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain 4.0 initiatives for continuous growth and sustainability. Robotics is an important aspect of this automation and may contribute more than 20% in Warehouse Automation Market opportunity worth more than $30B

Growth in e-commerce is the main driver for AGV/AMR demand in warehouse automation. Global e-Commerce sales have grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last decade, reaching ~$4.5 trillion worldwide in 2021, and expected to grow to $7.5 trillion by 2026. The share of online retail sales has gone from 2% of total to ~13%, and is further expected to reach 22% by 2026.

High personnel costs and wage rates are especially high in the developed countries. Annual costs for a forklift operator can run up to $50,000. If a forklift has to be operated around the clock, then at least 3-4 drivers are needed. Adding the invest costs of $10,000 for a forklift truck to the personnel costs, the annual costs for one forklift come to over $200,000.

Artificial Intelligence and Deep learning are also at a tipping point and are already disrupting multiple industries and will definitely impact the way warehouses are operated currently. In Jan 2022, Berkshire Grey, Inc. introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled reverse logistics solutions designed to help retailers accelerate the re-sale of returned goods and improve labour utilization in the returns process. This solution includes Berkshire Grey's robotic product sortation with Identification (RPSi) and Robotic Shuttle Put Wall (RSPW) systems.

RaaS and different leasing options are reducing upfront investment as end-users are not having enough CapEx for pilot runs to validate the RoI. Now there are the options like Pay Per Pick, Pay Per Mile, Pay Per Peak Day etc. to balance your OpEx and RaaS cost.

Safety Challenge – The evolution of AGV/AMRs over the last 15 years has created a broad range of machines and markets. Everything from AGV/AMRs in the warehouse to the home. One of the key chasms in the world of AGV/AMRs is the safety requirement differences between "service" AGV/AMRs and "industrial" AGV/AMRs. While the intent is that no AGV/AMR harm a human, service robots operate in the realm of the human beings. Working environments for service robots might include operation in a grocery store, a retail store, a mall, a hospital, on the sidewalk or in the home.

Micro-Fulillment is a new opportunity for mobile robots to compete with shuttle and cube based ASRS solution in the future.

Key Players Analyzed:

AGV & AMR: Geek+, Quicktron (Flashhold), ForwardX Robotics, GreyOrange, HikRobot (HikVision), Mobile Industrial Robots – MiR (Teradyne), inVia Robotics, 6 River Systems – 6RS (Shopify), Fetch Robotics (Zebra), JATEN, IAM Robotics, Locus Robotics, Vecna Robotics, Waypoint Robotics (Part of Locus Robotics), Tompkins Robotics, Scallog, OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics), GIDEON Brothers, Magazino GmbH, NextShift Robotics (JASCI), AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Teradyne), EiraTech Robotics, Aethon (ST Engineering), Prime Robotics (BLEUM), HAI Robotics, Bionic HIVE, Oppent, PAL Robotics, Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International), GUOZI Robotics, CAJA Robotics, Omron (Adept Technology), Guidance Automation (Matthews International), Syrius Robotics, MALU Innovation (JD), Eurotec (Lowpad), DS Automation, Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla), NeoBotix, John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation), Transbotics (Scott Group), CSG Huaxiao, eK-robotics (EK Automation), OCEANEERING, Wellwit Robotics, Logistic-Jet, SEEGRID, BALYO, Mushiny, TÜNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH, CPM – Dürr Group, SEER, FlexQube, IDEALworks GmbH, Grenzebach, Elettric 80

Autonomy Service Providers (ASP): Brain Corporation, Bluebotics, KOLLMORGEN, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), MOVEL AI, MOV AI, FREEDOM ROBOTICS, ROBOMINDS, PERCEPTIN, ROMB Technologies, Balyo, Seegrid, Vecna Robotics

Machine Vision & Imaging : Basler AG, Keyence, Omron Microscan, Cognex, Pepperl+Fuchs, IFM, SICK

Disinfection Robots: UVD Robotics, Sarcos Robotics, Techmetics Robotics, Wellwit, Geek+, Fybots, Sherpa, Akara, MiR, Sesto, LionsBot, SmartGuardUV, Milvus, Revotonix, YouiBot,

Retail & Inventory Management Robots: Bossa Nova Robotics, Simbe Robotics, Badger Technologies, Lowe's – LoweBot (Powered by Fellow AI), Fetch Robotics, Brain Corporation

Indoor Delivery Robots: Bear Robotics, Keenon Robotics, Savioke Inc., Rice Robotics, Pudu, PAL Robotics, Keenon, Savioke, Segway Robotics, Anscer, Aethon

Security and Inspection Robots: Cobalt Robotics, Knightscope Robotics, OTSAW Digital, SMP Robotics, Enova, Secom, AgileX

Tele-operated / Telepresence Robots: Diligent Robotics, Ohmni Labs, AVA Robotics, GoBe Robotics, Double Robotics, Temi Robotics

Cleaning Robots: Softbank Robotics, Avidbots, Gaussian Robotics, LionsBot

Hospital Support Robots: Revotonix L.L.C, Jetbrain, Aethon, MiR, MeanWhile, Keenon, Savioke, ABB, Diligent

Agriculture Robots: Bogaerts, Harvest Automation, AIS, Katif, Naio Technologies, Robotnik

Delivery Robots (Last Mile Delivery Robots): STARSHIP, NURO AI, Tele Retail, Kiwibot, Robby Technologies, Postmates, Eliport, Hello World Robotics, OTSAW, JD.com, Scout

Battery & Chargers: LG Chem (LG Energy Solutions), Crown Equipment Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, SBS, iN2Power, Wiferion, Inventus Power, Toshiba SCiB

Motion Control: Advance Motion Control, Kollmorgen, Energid (Teradyne), Harmonic Drive System, Parker, Elmo Motion, CGI, Brother, Nidec, Allied Motion, SEW Eurodrive, Pilz, Nord

The 3rd edition of this post-pandemic AGV and AMR business research is having a market analysis of more than 600 players (part of our exclusive AGV/AMR Market Map) by Key Navigation Technologies, Major Form factors & Functions, Targeted Industry Verticals & Applications, and 20+ geographical regions. Analysis is validated through 80+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators, robot manufacturers (OEM/ODM), robotic software & service providers, and end-user industry verticals. Apart this, study also focuses on different components and integral parts of AGV/AMR like Motion Control, Batteries & Chargers, Cameras / Vision Sensor, LiDAR, Sensor Fusion, QR Code and Wireless Communication. Market size and forecast database is also available in excel format to analyse and strategize further along with 156 market tables.

What will you get in this report?

450 Pages and 143 Exhibits Market Report for 18+ Industry Verticals or Applications

A bottom-up analysis of AGV AMR market for 20+ countries and regions

In-depth analysis of 600 companies in the ecosystem with more than 160 company profiles

Focus Group Discussion with 80+ key industry stakeholders across the value chain to collect the first-hand information to validate our analysis

Excel file with a proper modelling and 150+ market tables including forecast till 2027

2 Analyst Sessions to brainstorm further

Investment details of 2019-21 with 150+ M&A and 750+ funding deals

LogisticsIQ™ Exclusive Market Map (600 Players across 15 categories)

