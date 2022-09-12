Mobile Substation Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13.09 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 20.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research

Higher demand for power, the rapid expansion of transmission capacities, faster commissioning, hassle-free installation and repositioning, minimal set-up involving no elaborate construction, compact size, enhanced portability of modules to required zones, and overall cost efficiencies are fuelling the demand for mobile substations as alternate powerhouses.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Mobile Substation Market ” By Component (Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer), By Application (Utilities and Industrial), and By Geography.

Verified Market Research conducted a high-quality study that revealed the size of the global Mobile Substation Market size was valued at USD 3.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.09 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Mobile Substation Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Mobile Substation Market Overview

Mobile substations are portable, integrated compact powering modules offering surge-free AC and DC power supply as an additional capacity, as a backup in emergencies, or terrains incompatible for construction. Higher demand for power, the rapid expansion of transmission capacities, faster commissioning, hassle-free installation and repositioning, minimal set-up involving no elaborate construction, compact size, enhanced portability of modules to required zones, and overall cost efficiencies are fuelling the demand for mobile substations as alternate powerhouses. Mobile substations are used in utility and industrial applications. The focus on providing and ensuring a continuous supply of power is significantly driving the mobile substation market expansion.

Simultaneously, the increasing number of clean energy projects require smooth integration of renewable energy in the electric grid, and the ability of the mobile substation to ensure the effective transition is augmenting the demand for these substations. Consisting of the ability to recover as quickly as possible following major weather events and natural calamities provides economic and public health and safety benefits for local businesses and communities. Moreover, the rise in electricity demand coupled with the continuous and expanded growth of the share of renewables in centralized and decentralized grids requires an efficient and effective new approach to transition management, making full use of mobile substations, thus, boosting the demand for the mobile substation during the forecast period.

Key Developments

April 2019: Serbia’s state power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) has received a donation of four mobile substations from the EU. This mobile substation will improve reactions in emergencies such as floods and wildfires.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB, Siemens, Eaton, General Electric, CG Power, WEG, TGood, Powell Industries, Elgin Power Solutions, Matelec Group, and Meidensha.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Mobile Substation Market On the basis of Component, Application, and Geography.

Mobile Substation Market, By Component Switchgear Transformer Surge Arresters Trailer Other Auxiliary Systems

Mobile Substation Market, By Application Utilities Industrial Oil & Gas Metals & Mining Others



·Mobile Substation Market, by Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



