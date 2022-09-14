Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector to record USD 12.63 Bn growth - Driven by digitization of transportation sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 12.63 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

The global mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. It may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions are affecting end-user living standards, which can also affect vendors' businesses.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins and the growth of the market. Furthermore, any technological advances by any player in the market can render existing or future vendor products obsolete or uneconomical.

The report identifies AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Cammax Ltd, Conduent Inc., Corethree Ltd, Digital Management LLC, eos.uptrade GmbH, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Indra Sistemas SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Margento BV, Masabi Ltd., moovel North America LLC, Patron Technology, Rapidsoft Systems Inc., Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TickPick LLC, Token Transit Inc., and Zendesk Inc. as major market participants.

Although the digitization of the transportation sector will offer immense growth opportunities, privacy and security concerns over mobile ticketing solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Before making the purchase, read our Sample PDF Report.

The global mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector is segmented as below:

Technology

The market will observe significant growth in the NFCs segment over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of NFCs in different applications, including payments, mass transport ticketing, physical access control, and vending.

Geography

Europe is the key market, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growth in the tourism industry in countries such as France, Germany, the UK, Spain, and Italy. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector report covers the following areas:

Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the mobile ticketing market growth in the transportation sector during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile ticketing market size in the transportation sector and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector vendors

Mobile Ticketing Market In The Transportation Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Cammax Ltd, Conduent Inc., Corethree Ltd, Digital Management LLC, eos.uptrade GmbH, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Indra Sistemas SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Margento BV, Masabi Ltd., moovel North America LLC, Patron Technology, Rapidsoft Systems Inc., Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TickPick LLC, Token Transit Inc., and Zendesk Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

