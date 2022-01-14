Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market to grow by USD 497.27 bn| Rapid Increase in Smartphone Penetration to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market by Product (mobile advertising, mobile games, mobile music, and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, and mobile publications) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for mobile value-added services (VAS) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North American, MEA, and South American regions.
The potential growth difference for the mobile value-added services (VAS) market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 497.27 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The rapid increase in smartphone penetration and digitization of key industries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as constraints in content monetization will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The mobile value-added services (VAS) market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
The mobile value-added services (VAS) market report is segmented by Product (mobile advertising, mobile games, mobile music, and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, and mobile publications) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The mobile value-added services (VAS) market share growth by the mobile advertising segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the mobile value-added services (VAS) market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.10%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 497.27 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.07
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
