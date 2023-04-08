Mobile value-added services (VAS) market size to grow by USD 723.25 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rapid increase in smartphone penetration - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is set to grow by USD 723.25 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 15.76% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid increase in smartphone penetration. Consumers are increasingly using their mobile devices for a variety of purposes, from gaming and web browsing to e-commerce and social media interactions. Moreover, mobile phone manufacturers also offer a wide range of smartphone deals at competitive prices, and consumers can choose smartphones that meet their specific needs. Smartphone penetration will continue to grow, especially in emerging markets such as India and China, due to improvements in internet speed and technological infrastructure. This is anticipated to drive the mobile communications market (VAS) during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Value-added Services Market 2023-2027

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market covers the following areas:

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Sizing

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Forecast

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Analysis

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trend:

The increasing popularity of AR in location-based games is another major factor supporting the mobile value-added services (VAS) market growth. The adoption of AR in location-based games, where virtual content is layered over real-world surroundings and objects, is increasing. The growth in popularity of AR in location-based games can be attributed primarily to platform flexibility. The growing trend of game offerings that merge AR with LBS is expected to attract significant investment from key mobile VAS providers such as Alphabet and Apple. This, in turn, will drive the mobile games segment, thereby fueling the growth of the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market.

Story continues

Challenge:

The constraints in content monetization will be a major challenge for the mobile value-added services (VAS) market. Traditionally, the major revenue share for mobile service providers was generated from voice calls. However, owing to the rapid reduction in call tariffs and the advent of popular online calling applications and IM services, which provide free voice and video calling services, the revenue generated from voice calls has declined drastically. Hence, monetizing content to substitute voice call revenue is expected to hinder the growth of the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market.

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is segmented by product (mobile advertising, mobile games, mobile music and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, and mobile publications), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the mobile advertising segment during the forecast period. With the rapid adoption of mobile broadband, video advertising offers consumers an attractive format in a non-intrusive manner. These ads are typically placed in over-the-top (OTT) applications and social media platforms, with consumer clicks and application installs being key parameters for measuring advertiser revenue generation. Certain developing markets such as Africa and South America still depend primarily on SMS and MMS advertising, though the growth of mobile broadband in these markets will see a shift toward mobile internet-based advertising during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and

summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a

Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

The global mobile VAS market is highly competitive, with the presence of many international and domestic vendors. Many new players are entering the market, especially in emerging markets, as the rapid adoption of smartphones and the high penetration of mobile broadband services are increasing the demand for mobile VAS among consumers. However, major international players have a competitive advantage due to higher investment opportunities and diversified product portfolios, which will help them compete during the forecast period.

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers value-added services, such as Ads on Google, Pay Per Click, PPC campaign management, and others.

America Movil SAB de CV: The company offers value-added services such as Claro Sync cloud storage services, Claro Video, Claro Música music app, and Claro Viajes travel application.

Apple Inc.: The company offers a value-added service named Apple Pay, a mobile payment service that allows users to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the web.

AT&T Inc.: The company offers value-added services such as nationwide coverage on an all-band solution, access to 5G plus services, FirstNet customer support, full application ecosystem, full device ecosystem, and credentialing processes.

Call Up

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

InMobi Pte. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Monty Mobile

MyRepublic Ltd

OnMobile Global Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The in-game advertising market size is expected to increase by USD 5,182.68 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.25%. The market is segmented by type (static ads, dynamic ads, and advergaming) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The mobile gaming market size is expected to increase by USD 66.43 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 12.26%. The market is segmented by market segmentations by platform (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 723.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Call Up, Cisco Systems Inc., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Monty Mobile, MyRepublic Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telcovas Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mobile value-added services (VAS) market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Mobile advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Mobile games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Mobile music and video streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Mobile money and m-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Mobile publications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

12.4 America Movil SAB de CV

12.5 Apple Inc.

12.6 AT&T Inc.

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.8 Comviva Technologies Ltd.

12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.10 Infosys Ltd.

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

12.12 Monty Mobile

12.13 OnMobile Global Ltd.

12.14 Reliance Industries Ltd.

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.16 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

12.17 Vodafone Group Plc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mobile Value-added Services Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-value-added-services-vas-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-723-25-billion-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-the-rapid-increase-in-smartphone-penetration---technavio-301790724.html

SOURCE Technavio