Mobile value-added services (VAS) market size to grow by USD 723.25 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rapid increase in smartphone penetration - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is set to grow by USD 723.25 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 15.76% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid increase in smartphone penetration. Consumers are increasingly using their mobile devices for a variety of purposes, from gaming and web browsing to e-commerce and social media interactions. Moreover, mobile phone manufacturers also offer a wide range of smartphone deals at competitive prices, and consumers can choose smartphones that meet their specific needs. Smartphone penetration will continue to grow, especially in emerging markets such as India and China, due to improvements in internet speed and technological infrastructure. This is anticipated to drive the mobile communications market (VAS) during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!
The mobile value-added services (VAS) market covers the following areas:
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Sizing
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Forecast
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Analysis
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Trend:
The increasing popularity of AR in location-based games is another major factor supporting the mobile value-added services (VAS) market growth. The adoption of AR in location-based games, where virtual content is layered over real-world surroundings and objects, is increasing. The growth in popularity of AR in location-based games can be attributed primarily to platform flexibility. The growing trend of game offerings that merge AR with LBS is expected to attract significant investment from key mobile VAS providers such as Alphabet and Apple. This, in turn, will drive the mobile games segment, thereby fueling the growth of the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market.
Challenge:
The constraints in content monetization will be a major challenge for the mobile value-added services (VAS) market. Traditionally, the major revenue share for mobile service providers was generated from voice calls. However, owing to the rapid reduction in call tariffs and the advent of popular online calling applications and IM services, which provide free voice and video calling services, the revenue generated from voice calls has declined drastically. Hence, monetizing content to substitute voice call revenue is expected to hinder the growth of the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market.
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is segmented by product (mobile advertising, mobile games, mobile music and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, and mobile publications), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market growth will be significant in the mobile advertising segment during the forecast period. With the rapid adoption of mobile broadband, video advertising offers consumers an attractive format in a non-intrusive manner. These ads are typically placed in over-the-top (OTT) applications and social media platforms, with consumer clicks and application installs being key parameters for measuring advertiser revenue generation. Certain developing markets such as Africa and South America still depend primarily on SMS and MMS advertising, though the growth of mobile broadband in these markets will see a shift toward mobile internet-based advertising during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and
summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a
Sample Report
Companies Mentioned
The global mobile VAS market is highly competitive, with the presence of many international and domestic vendors. Many new players are entering the market, especially in emerging markets, as the rapid adoption of smartphones and the high penetration of mobile broadband services are increasing the demand for mobile VAS among consumers. However, major international players have a competitive advantage due to higher investment opportunities and diversified product portfolios, which will help them compete during the forecast period.
Alphabet Inc.: The company offers value-added services, such as Ads on Google, Pay Per Click, PPC campaign management, and others.
America Movil SAB de CV: The company offers value-added services such as Claro Sync cloud storage services, Claro Video, Claro Música music app, and Claro Viajes travel application.
Apple Inc.: The company offers a value-added service named Apple Pay, a mobile payment service that allows users to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the web.
AT&T Inc.: The company offers value-added services such as nationwide coverage on an all-band solution, access to 5G plus services, FirstNet customer support, full application ecosystem, full device ecosystem, and credentialing processes.
Call Up
Cisco Systems Inc.
Comviva Technologies Ltd.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Infosys Ltd.
InMobi Pte. Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
Monty Mobile
MyRepublic Ltd
OnMobile Global Ltd.
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Related Reports:
The in-game advertising market size is expected to increase by USD 5,182.68 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.25%. The market is segmented by type (static ads, dynamic ads, and advergaming) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The mobile gaming market size is expected to increase by USD 66.43 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 12.26%. The market is segmented by market segmentations by platform (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 723.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
13.89
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Call Up, Cisco Systems Inc., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Monty Mobile, MyRepublic Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telcovas Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global mobile value-added services (VAS) market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Mobile advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Mobile games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Mobile music and video streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Mobile money and m-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Mobile publications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alphabet Inc.
12.4 America Movil SAB de CV
12.5 Apple Inc.
12.6 AT&T Inc.
12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.8 Comviva Technologies Ltd.
12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.10 Infosys Ltd.
12.11 International Business Machines Corp.
12.12 Monty Mobile
12.13 OnMobile Global Ltd.
12.14 Reliance Industries Ltd.
12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.16 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
12.17 Vodafone Group Plc
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-value-added-services-vas-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-723-25-billion-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-the-rapid-increase-in-smartphone-penetration---technavio-301790724.html
SOURCE Technavio