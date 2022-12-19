U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

Mobile value-added services (VAS) market size to increase by USD 723.25 billion: APAC to contribute 58% of market growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 723.25 billion at a CAGR of 15.76% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rapid penetration of smartphones and mobile broadband in emerging economies such as China and India is driving the growth of the regional market. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • America Movil SAB de CV - The company offers value added services such as Claro Sync cloud storage services, Claro Video, Claro Música music app, and Claro Viajes travel application.

  • Apple Inc. - The company offers value added service named as Apple Pay, mobile payment service that allows users to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the web.

  • AT & T Inc. - The company offers value added services such as nationwide coverage on an all band solution, access to 5g plus services, firstnet customer support, full application ecosystem, full device ecosystem, and credentialing processes.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers value added services such as Wi Fi a service that allows customers to connect mobile devices to the internet.

  • Comviva Technologies Ltd.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • InMobi Pte. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rapid increase in smartphone penetration, digitization of key industries, and rapid penetration of mobile broadband. However, the constraints in content monetization is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is segmented into mobile advertising, mobile games, mobile music and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, and mobile publications. The mobile advertising segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The transactional and marketing emails market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14104.14 million. The growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing is notably driving the transactional and marketing emails market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent user data protection regulations may impede the market growth.

  • The over-the-top (OTT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 439.12 billion. The growing preference for cloud streaming services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing threat of cyberattacks may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this mobile value-added services (VAS) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the mobile value-added services (VAS) market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile value-added services (VAS) market vendors.

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

177

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 723.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.89

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Call Up, Cisco Systems Inc., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Monty Mobile, MyRepublic Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telcovas Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global mobile value-added services (VAS) market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Mobile advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Mobile games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Mobile music and video streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Mobile money and m-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Mobile publications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.4 America Movil SAB de CV

  • 12.5 Apple Inc.

  • 12.6 AT and T Inc.

  • 12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.8 Comviva Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Infosys Ltd.

  • 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.12 Monty Mobile

  • 12.13 OnMobile Global Ltd.

  • 12.14 Reliance Industries Ltd.

  • 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 12.17 Vodafone Group Plc

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-value-added-services-vas-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-723-25-billion-apac-to-contribute-58-of-market-growth---technavio-301705181.html

SOURCE Technavio

