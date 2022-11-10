The mobile video surveillance market is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Mobile security cameras help ensure security in buses and railways and improve the customer experience for visitors and passengers. Equipped with VMS, mobile cameras integrated with AI-based software help to better plan and manage captured video data in real-time.

Mobile cameras equipped with video analytics can interpret data from videos without human supervision. This provides the security management of buses or railway vehicles and stations with useful information.



Market for mobile video surveillance services to have highest CAGR during the forecast period

Modern VSaaS has VMS integration capabilities for various software and service applications, such as people counting, facial recognition, and number plate recognition.External recorded video analytics can provide important insights into events or activities across several verticals.



Various cloud capabilities fulfill the varying requirements of end users, hence driving the high growth in the mobile video surveillance service market.



Market in US expected to have largest share in North America throughout the forecast period

The US plays a vital role in the growth of the mobile video surveillance market as it is the most advanced in the technological market.Currently, IP surveillance systems are leading the market in the US due to the increasing criminal activities and border trespassing, which, in turn, has resulted in the high adoption of intelligent surveillance systems.



The mobile video surveillance market in the US is expected to grow consistently. Smart transportation deployments in the country, such as automated speed camera enforcement and automatic toll collection systems, will increase the demand for mobile video surveillance solutions & services, such as license plate recognition and vehicle speed detection cameras, fueling the market size and growth.



The report profiles key players in the mobile video surveillance market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Germany), Hanwha Techwin (South Korea), Avigilon (Canada), Teledyne FLIR (US), Briefcam (US), Pelco (US), Uniview (China), Agent Video Intelligence (US), CP PLUS (India), Genetec (Canada), Huawei Technologies (China), Seon Design (Canada), Pro-Vigil (US), Strongwatch (US), Rosco Vision (US), VIVOTEK (Taiwan), MOBOTIX (Germany), Wireless CCTV (US), Strops Technology (Latvia), DTI Group (Australia), and Ivideon (US).



