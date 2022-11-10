U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

The mobile video surveillance market is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%

during the forecast period. Mobile security cameras help ensure security in buses and railways and improve the customer experience for visitors and passengers. Equipped with VMS, mobile cameras integrated with AI-based software help to better plan and manage captured video data in real-time.

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Offering, Application, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05174728/?utm_source=GNW
Mobile cameras equipped with video analytics can interpret data from videos without human supervision. This provides the security management of buses or railway vehicles and stations with useful information.

Market for mobile video surveillance services to have highest CAGR during the forecast period
Modern VSaaS has VMS integration capabilities for various software and service applications, such as people counting, facial recognition, and number plate recognition.External recorded video analytics can provide important insights into events or activities across several verticals.

Various cloud capabilities fulfill the varying requirements of end users, hence driving the high growth in the mobile video surveillance service market.

Market in US expected to have largest share in North America throughout the forecast period
The US plays a vital role in the growth of the mobile video surveillance market as it is the most advanced in the technological market.Currently, IP surveillance systems are leading the market in the US due to the increasing criminal activities and border trespassing, which, in turn, has resulted in the high adoption of intelligent surveillance systems.

The mobile video surveillance market in the US is expected to grow consistently. Smart transportation deployments in the country, such as automated speed camera enforcement and automatic toll collection systems, will increase the demand for mobile video surveillance solutions & services, such as license plate recognition and vehicle speed detection cameras, fueling the market size and growth.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the mobile video surveillance market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%
• By Region: North America –40%, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%
The report profiles key players in the mobile video surveillance market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Germany), Hanwha Techwin (South Korea), Avigilon (Canada), Teledyne FLIR (US), Briefcam (US), Pelco (US), Uniview (China), Agent Video Intelligence (US), CP PLUS (India), Genetec (Canada), Huawei Technologies (China), Seon Design (Canada), Pro-Vigil (US), Strongwatch (US), Rosco Vision (US), VIVOTEK (Taiwan), MOBOTIX (Germany), Wireless CCTV (US), Strops Technology (Latvia), DTI Group (Australia), and Ivideon (US).

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the mobile video surveillance market on the basis of offering, application, vertical, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the mobile video surveillance market and forecasts the same till 2027.

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the mobile video surveillance ecosystem.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the mobile video surveillance market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.
3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches, deals, and expansions.
4. The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the strength of the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05174728/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

