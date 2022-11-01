U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Worth $3.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile video surveillance market is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2022 to USD 3.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. A number of factors, including increased camera resolution, increasing AI capabilities, and remote monitoring, are making it easier for mobile surveillance integrators to meet the demand from end users to meet their security and operational needs in various types of vehicles including transportation vehicles, police vehicles, and drones. Security concerns and advancements in technologies demand real-time remote monitoring on moving vehicles at any time to detect unusual events and incidents.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=28819736

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Video Surveillance Market" 150 – Tables
60 – Figures
251 – Pages

Storage device segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period for the video surveillance hardware market

The yearly fall in the prices of surveillance cameras has also resulted in increased adoption worldwide, which, in turn, has created significant demand for storage solutions. The high demand for storage devices can also be attributed to the greater adoption of IP cameras. IP cameras record videos at higher resolutions and framerate. Some cameras simultaneously record sound alongside the video. These factors have increased the storage requirements; hence, storage devices are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market for IP video surveillance cameras to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

IP cameras excel in capturing high-definition, high-framerate video. They also offer greater flexibility for interconnectivity with different cameras and expansion in the number of connected cameras. IP security cameras transmit data through encryption and authentication methods, such as WEP, WPA, WPA2, TKIP, and AES. IP cameras can also be connected wirelessly with an NVR. These cameras also offer remote access; they can be monitored from any computer anywhere in the world and many mobile devices, including smartphones and laptops. Owing to the increased capabilities of IP cameras and digital recording capabilities, many companies and organizations are switching to IP-based camera systems.

Market for military & defense vertical to register the highest CAGR for video surveillance market.

In military & defense, drones can be easily deployed and integrated into the Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) system. They have simple operational and maintenance procedures with high tactical capabilities. They are versatile and can carry out a variety of missions, such as mountain search and rescue, illegal traffic monitoring, support to ground forces, and intelligence operations. Mobile video surveillance is widely used in the military and aerospace segment for different applications, such as patrolling national borders (border security) and search and rescue missions. In addition, mobile video surveillance controls the entry of refugees in crucial areas, such as military base camps and border areas, monitors peace treaties, provides security perimeters around the base camps and embassies (perimeter security), and ensures resource exploration and target tracking.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=28819736

Market in APAC estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to be growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Early adoption of new technologies, such as cameras, wireless connectivity, and integrated analytics for DVRs and NVRs, has resulted in the rising adoption of mobile video surveillance systems in the Asia Pacific. Also, government initiatives toward making cities safer against terrorists; high expenditure on security equipment; availability of low-cost mobile video surveillance systems by local manufacturers; and high demand for IP systems in transportation, law enforcement, and military & defense verticals are driving the growth of the Chinese mobile video surveillance market.

Major vendors in the mobile video surveillance market include Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Germany), Hanwha Techwin (South Korea), Avigilon (Canada), Teledyne FLIR (US), Briefcam (US), Pelco (US), Uniview (China), Agent Video Intelligence (US), CP PLUS (India), Genetec (Canada), Huawei Technologies (China), Seon Design (Canada), Pro-Vigil (US), Strongwatch (US), Rosco Vision (US), VIVOTEK (Taiwan), MOBOTIX (Germany), Wireless CCTV (US), Strops Technology (Latvia), DTI Group (Australia), and Ivideon (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=28819736

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Video Surveillance Market by Offering (Hardware (Camera, Storage Device, Monitor), Software (Video Analytics, VMS), Service (VSaaS)), System (IP, Analog, Hybrid), Vertical and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

VSaaS Market by Type (Hosted, Managed, and Hybrid), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Residential, Public Facilities, Military & Defense, and Industrial) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Rest of the World) (2022-2027)

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Technology (WIFI and Cellular M2M), Offering (Hardware, Software Solutions and Services), Application, End User (First Responders, Critical Infrastructures), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Wireless Mesh Network Market by Component (Physical Appliances, Mesh Platform, Services), Mesh Design (Infrastructure and Ad-Hoc), Radio Frequency, Applications (Disaster Management, Smart Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Connected Rail Market by Service (Passenger Mobility, PIS, Train Tracking & Monitoring, Automated Fare Collection, Predictive maintenance, Freight Management), Rail Signaling System (PTC, CBTC & ATC), Rolling Stock and Region - Global forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mobile-video-surveillance-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mobile-video-surveillance.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-video-surveillance-market-worth-3-6-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301664173.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

