U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,043.42
    -33.15 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.19
    -187.82 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.88
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.77
    +0.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.80
    -16.40 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0471
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6070
    +0.0780 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4640
    +0.1580 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,953.56
    -26.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.52
    +1.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.12
    +9.63 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Mobile Virtualization Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 17.05 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 21.54 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Mobile Virtualization Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Mobile Virtualization Market" By Technology (Mobile Device Management, Hypervisors, Application Container, and Others), By End-User (Telecom and IT, Retail, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, Education, BFSI, and Others), and By Geography.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Mobile Virtualization Market size was valued at USD 3.98 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 17.05 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.54 % from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24426

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Virtualization Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Mobile Virtualization Market Overview

The division of mobile hardware into numerous logical devices and components is known as mobile virtualization. In order to share processing power, memory, and other resources among local hardware computers, virtualization entails slicing such machines into smaller pieces. Mobile virtualization uses a hypervisor as the main tool for managing virtual devices, just like other types of virtualization. To encourage multifunctionality, multiple operating systems can run on the same mobile device. Mobile virtualization enables the segmentation of the devices in order to meet the IT policy known as "bring your own device" (BYOD), which permits employees to bring their own devices and can run on one operating system while devices issued from the company run on another. It is employed to efficiently clean up the business and encourages improved corporate security.

Mobile virtualization solutions are in high demand due to the expanding use of machine-to-machine technology, cellphones, and other technology-enabled devices. Worldwide, the rate of smartphone adoption is increasing at the fastest rate. The demand for mobile virtualization is also increasing due to the presence of numerous applications on one platform, including social media, financial, and entertainment apps. Mobile virtualization is also required to reduce the danger as private data is kept on the device. Mobile virtualization can also be used to protect personal information like network data, emails, and images. resulting in a rise in the market for mobile virtualization.

The increased usage of cloud computing in commercial operations is expected to fuel market demand for mobile virtualization, which allows users to run two operating systems on a single smartphone. On the other side, a lack of knowledge about the benefits of mobile virtualization is impeding the market's expansion. But in the years to come, the Mobile Virtualization Market is anticipated to benefit greatly from the adoption of mobile virtualization by small and medium-sized businesses.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The "Global Mobile Virtualization Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Mobile Virtualization Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.  The major players in the market are Citrix Systems Inc, VMware Inc., CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc, AT&T Inc, Cellrox Pvt Ltd, Blackberry Limited, Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Mobile Virtualization Market into Technology, End-User, and Geography.

  • Mobile Virtualization Market, by Technology

  • Mobile Virtualization Market, by End-User

  • Mobile Virtualization Market, by Geography

  •  

  • Asia Pacific

  • ROW

Browse Related Reports:

Electronic Materials Market By Product (Silicon Wafer, PCB Laminate), By Application (Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits (IC), Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)), By Geography, And Forecast

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market By Product (Programmable ASIC, Full Custom ASIC), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

5G Chipset Market By Product (Network Infrastructure Equipment, Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Devices), By Integrated Circuit (Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)), By Industry (Building Automation, Industrial Automation), By Geography, And Forecast

Circuit Materials Market By Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material), By Substrate (Fiberglass-Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), By Application (Communications, Industrial Electronics), By Geography, And Forecast

Best Mobile Device Management Brands making telecommunications efficient across globe

Visualize Mobile Virtualization Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyn Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-virtualization-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-17-05-billion-by-2027--globally-at-21-54--cagr-verified-market-research-301692443.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks, the classic defensive move for investors aiming t

  • Blackstone stock falls after limiting real estate fund withdrawals

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of the Blackstone Group after announcing limits to withdrawals from real estate funds.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    With shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) skyrocketing 87% so far this year, the biotech's shareholders are doubtlessly pleased. Thanks to a pair of newly approved products, growth is finally on the way -- with revenue set to go from practically $0 to more than $100 million in the course of a year.

  • Stock futures move lower on November jobs report

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading following the November jobs report.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s 10 Long-Term Stock Picks

    In this article, we talk about 10 long-term stock picks in billionaire Ray Dalio’s portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio’s 5 Long-Term Stock Picks. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who has served as co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater […]

  • 2 Cloud Stocks Rising Up on Friday

    The stock market got a bit of unexpected news early Friday that sent stock index futures sharply lower before the start of trading on Friday morning. The latest government employment report showed stronger job growth than many economists had expected, and that threw cold water on the idea that the Federal Reserve might quickly slow its pace of interest rate hikes. In particular, stocks of cloud companies UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Samsara (NYSE: IOT) were up significantly after they released their latest financial reports.

  • 11 Best Aggressive Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best aggressive stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more aggressive stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Aggressive Stocks to Buy Now. Aggressive stocks are high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that can provide investors with strong returns. Growth stocks offer a substantially higher growth […]

  • Is Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading At A 46% Discount?

    How far off is Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) by...

  • Will Palantir Be a 2023 Breakout Stock?

    2022 has been a disaster for Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock -- it's down 61% this year. Despite solid revenue growth, Palantir is still unprofitable, which is a red flag for many investors in times of macroeconomic uncertainty. With 2023 around the corner, could it be the year investors take notice of Palantir's stock?

  • Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$8.2m worth sales made by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insiders this past year

    While Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 4.6%, they shouldn't let their...

  • Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now

    A rising tide may lift all ships, but famous investor Warren Buffett once said, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." The global pandemic event definitely saw the tide go out, and fortunes for both the world's largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), and fast-growing pet-supply company Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) changed dramatically. Now, with a global return to normalcy underway, these two seem ready to tackle the challenges ahead and come out as winners in the consumer spending space.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

    No one can say whether that will happen next year, but even if it doesn't, there are plenty of companies that can deliver excellent returns despite heightened market volatility and a struggling economy. Let's consider two examples: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Visa (NYSE: V). Pharma giant Eli Lilly has been flying high all year despite its financial results not being particularly impressive.

  • 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    You may not be familiar with the organization, but there's a good chance you're using a product containing semiconductor chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). TSMC (as it's better known) manufactures chips for chip design companies that aren't willing or able to make their own. If you've been paying close attention of late, you've likely noticed the global semiconductor shortage is motivating chip brands to take more of their manufacturing destinies into their own hands.

  • BofA Says Sell Equities Rally Before 2023 Unemployment Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors’ optimism around a cooling labor market and a Federal Reserve pivot is overdone, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists, who recommend selling the rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses next year.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensi

  • Possible bearish signals as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) insiders disposed of US$1.9m worth of stock

    The fact that multiple Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of...

  • Marvell (MRVL) Falls 7% as Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates

    Marvell's (MRVL) fiscal Q3 performance reflects solid demand for its chip in the enterprise networking, data center and carrier infrastructure end markets.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • Lumber Prices Can’t Stop Falling. The Housing Market Is Struggling.

    Weaker demand for lumber has weighed on prices, making it one of the biggest commodity price decliners this year. The outlook isn’t good, either.

  • Dow Jones Dives On Strong Jobs Report; Tesla Drops After Semi Reveal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived on a strong November jobs report. Tesla fell after delivering its first all-electric semitrailer truck.