U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.48
    +7.73 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,457.37
    +192.70 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,750.62
    -37.46 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.68
    -0.68 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    +0.97 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +23.40 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3290
    -0.0130 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4210
    -0.1190 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,325.69
    +1,135.98 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.35
    +25.51 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Mobile VOIP Market to Hit USD 58.21 Billion at a 12.2% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, US, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Mobile VOIP Market information by Service Type, by OS Type, by User Type and Region – forecast to 2027” market is predicted to reach USD 58.21 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Market Scope:
The global mobile VOIP market is being driven by the high penetration of the Internet and smartphones, as well as the increasing trend of BYOD among enterprises. In addition, due to lower call rates and seamless communication, the use of mobile VOIP services is rapidly growing.

Dominant Key Players on Mobile VOIP Market covered are:

  • 3CX

  • Vonage

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Phone Power

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Rebtel

  • CommPeak Limited

  • 8x8 Inc.

  • Nextiva

  • VoIP Office

  • RingCentral Inc.

  • Tata Communications

  • Junction Networks

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8640

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
Mobile VOIP is a simple and low-cost method of communicating via mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Mobile VOIP works with mobile devices 3G, 4G, GSM or any other internet service and enables them to communicate efficiently. Digital data transmission via VOIP is much faster because digital data is divided into packets, with each packet traveling the fastest route. Users of mobile VOIP will benefit from low incoming call charges, no roaming charges, and unlimited messaging, among other things. Users can access mobile VOIP services by installing mobile VOIP software. These are basically apps offered by VOIP phone service providers. Mobile VOIP is useful not only to individual consumers but also to businesses in a variety of industry verticals. With the aid of mobile VOIP services, businesses can save money while increasing overall communication efficiency. VOIP applications are available for a variety of operating systems (OS), including Android, iOS, and Windows. Enterprises of all sizes are constantly on the lookout for Mobile VOIP solutions that can assist them in addressing various IT complexities.

There is a range of mobile VOIP providers in the market that provide services to both individual customers and businesses. They are also expanding their offerings to provide their customers with OTT applications. OTT apps are “over the top” apps and services such as WhatsApp, Viber, and Voxox that enable customers to communicate through text, call, and video, as well as share files. These providers also provide value-added services such as scheduled pre-type messaging services, which enable users to schedule their text messages. Some providers also have features that allow users to hide chat and lock and unlock hidden chat using different methods such as a password or fingerprint. This feature is extremely useful for enterprise communication, as it easily prevents unauthorized access to sensitive content. Viber, for example, provides such value-added services. Other value-added services involve removing spam messages while messaging, support of multiple languages, message searching, and file compression, among others.

The global mobile VOIP market is being driven by high Internet and smartphone penetration, as well as the increasing trend of BYOD among enterprises. In addition, the use of mobile VOIP services is growing dramatically due to lower call rates and seamless communication.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Mobile VOIP Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-voip-market-8640

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:
The global mobile VOIP industry has been segmented on the basis of type, service type, organization size, and vertical.

Based on the service type, the global mobile VOIP market has been segmented into voice, video, instant messaging. Voice service earned the largest share in the year 2018. However, video service is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Video services also involve video conferencing and collaboration, which is projected to significantly increase its adoption among enterprises.

Based on OS type, the global mobile VOIP market has been divided into Android, iOS, Windows, and others. The Android segment captured the largest share in the market in the year 2018. The reason for the same is a large number of android smartphone users across the globe.

Based on user type, the global mobile VOIP market has been segmented into enterprises and individuals. The enterprise segment is expected to hold a larger market share. The increasing need to have cost-effective and smooth communication among enterprises is expected to propel the mobile VOIP service among them in the near future.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8640

Regional Analysis
Region-wise, the global mobile VOIP industry has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share in the mobile VOIP market. Some of the factors driving market growth include an increase in the use of such services by individuals in various North American countries, including the United States and Canada.

Europe is currently ranked second in the market. Europe is divided into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. The UK is predicted to gain the largest market share, followed by Germany and France, according to the MRFR report.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8640

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mobile VOIP Market
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, VoIP services have gained market popularity as the majority of industries have moved to remote working protocols. With an increase in demand for cloud-based phone services worldwide, the telecom sector, especially VoIP, has outperformed the global economy. For seamless online classes, the education sector has widely adopted the VoIP system. Aside from the education sector, the healthcare industry, including healthcare workers and doctors, used the system in 2020 for virtual training and meetings across countries.

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Why Shares of Inari Medical Are Falling Today

    Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) were down almost 16% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT today, after the company reported earnings yesterday that seemed impressive at first glance. CEO Bill Hoffman pointed to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 -- which can cause blood clots in the veins -- as the primary reason behind the lagging procedure numbers. The disconnect is more pronounced in the sequential numbers.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • This Top Tech Stock Could Make You Richer

    Digital transformation is a hot topic on Wall Street. This broad term encompasses everything from the digitization of manual or paper-based processes, to the modernization of outdated technologies. For example, enterprises are digitizing things like commerce, communications, and customer engagement.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Coinbase crushes Q2 earnings

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Coinbase posting a Q2 earnings beat fueled by a volatility-spurred jump in trading volume.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • EV Startups Lordstown, Arrival Sell Off Ahead Of Earnings Reports

    Lordstown will report second-quarter earnings late Wednesday while Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • 15 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best new tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the new tech stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Financial markets are seeing a flurry of tech IPOs lately. According to a […]

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Aerospace and Defense

    Great long-term investments can come in a variety of ways, but a tried-and-true strategy is finding businesses in durable industries with steadily increasing dividends getting paid out to shareholders each year. One industry with a strong history of dividend payouts is aerospace and defense. Three top dividend stocks that investors should look at in this sector are Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Hyzon Motors has begun shipping hydrogen fuel cell trucks to customers

    Hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck company Hyzon Motors said Wednesday it is ramping up operations in the wake of its merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp., including shipping its first trucks to European customers. Like other transportation companies that have gone public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition fund, Hyzon doesn’t yet have any revenue to speak of. Instead, Hyzon is banking on the huge injection of capital from the transaction -- more than $500 million -- and growing customer orders to take it to positive cash flow.