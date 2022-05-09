MobileODT Recognized for Imaging Technology Innovation in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileODT , a leading Israeli FemTech company, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best New Imaging Technology Solution" award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

MobileODT Wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Imaging Award

MobileODT is creating a new paradigm in cervical cancer screening and diagnostics at the point of care. MobileODT's EVA System combines advanced imaging, data, and software applications.

EVA is a digital mobile colposcope powered by Artificial Intelligence and telehealth components.

The company's EVA VisualCheck AI technology is a clinical decision support tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to perform cervical cancer screening at scale. It offers an alternative screening modality to the current standard of care, with significantly improved accuracy and speed - returning results in under 60 seconds.

"It is a great honor to be recognized with this award from MedTech Breakthrough. We are the only company in the world with an AI capability in cervical cancer screening and the only company that can perform screening at scale – and this 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award is a strong validation of our momentum," said Leon Boston, CEO of MobileODT. "With such unprecedented screening at scale, this can be life saving for many women around the world. We stand ready to support the World Health Organization's strategic mission to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"The unfortunate reality is that many cervical cancer cases occur because of a lack of timely screening. With over 300,000 women dying from cervical cancer each year, timely follow-up and the ability to receive the results immediately at the point of care, represents a complete game changer," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "The EVA VisualCheck system serves as a "breakthrough" solution that is quick and easy to use, allowing for the ability to screen more patients, and predict results with a high accuracy. Congratulations to MobileODT on this extremely important win - you're our choice for 'Best New Imaging Technology Solution.'"

About MobileODT:

MobileODT is headquartered in Tel Aviv and led by Leon Boston. Its revolutionary solutions for cervical cancer screening have been recognized in multiple prestigious international awards.

The company has received investment capital from Orbimed, Tristel, Tara Health, Laerdal, and others.

