U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.25
    -9.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,905.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,592.50
    -31.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.80
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.41
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.40
    +11.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.33
    -0.40 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2890
    +1.1390 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,980.70
    -362.75 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.19
    -9.67 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,800.45
    +290.99 (+1.06%)
     

Mobileum Brings Home Juniper Telco Innovation Awards for Fourth Year in a Row

·3 min read

Future Digital Awards for Best Steering of Roaming and Most Innovative Anti-SMS Fraud Protection

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Platinum winner in two categories for the Juniper Future Digital Awards, Best Steering of Roaming Solution and Most Innovative Anti-SMS Fraud Solution. These awards recognize the most innovative and disruptive solutions operating across the telco, security, and network operator markets. This is the fourth year in a row that Juniper has recognized Mobileum solutions for its outstanding contributions to the telecommunications industry.

Mobileum Logo
Mobileum Logo

Best Steering of Roaming Solution

Since 2020, Mobileum has consistently been awarded top honors for its Roaming solutions. This year Mobileum holds the leading position for its Mobileum SoR solution. With a footprint of over 350+ Steering of Roaming active users, it optimizes roaming margins by guiding roaming traffic to an operator's preferred networks based on analytics-driven insight into technology, price, quality of service, mutual traffic deals, and wholesale costs.

Key benefits of using Mobileum SoR include the ability for operators to:

  • Increase profitability by meeting wholesale roaming commitments more accurately and consistently and negotiating better wholesale agreements.

  • Assure customer experience, maximize revenue, and guarantee the right mix of services based on device type and subscriber services.

  • Adapt to technology changes with seamless steering control across all technologies, including LTE, VoLTE, IoT, Private Networks, and 5G.

  • Customize roaming policies for different customer segments and device capabilities.

  • Have a competitive advantage with mobile service continuity across customer segments, devices, and all mobile core generations and technologies.

Most Innovative Anti-SMS Fraud Protection Solution

Mobileum took Platinum this year for its SMS Firewall solution, advancing from last year's gold nomination. Mobileum's SMS Firewall offers real-time protection to operators' current and future messaging services, keeping their subscribers' personal preferences and privacy policies intact. Relying on an AI/ML based approach, it discovers unknown threat patterns automatically for improved threat protection, faster response times, and easier threat management. It detects and stops A2P grey route traffic, SMS spamming and smishing, SMS bypass, SIM Boxes, SMS spam, and Flubot, guarding customers against malicious attacks and enhancing the end-user experience. In addition, it increases operational efficiencies by segregating billable traffic from fraudulent traffic and reduces operating costs through complete automation from threat detection to prevention.

"Mobileum is extremely proud to be recognized by Juniper for this honor for four consecutive years. Our goal is, and has always been, to ensure that our CSP customers always have the latest tools available to provide their subscribers the security and ubiquitous high-quality coverage they expect," stated Bernardo Lucas, Mobileum Chief Marketing Officer.

To learn more about Mobileum's roaming and network security solutions, stop by Mobileum's stand (Hall 2J50) at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27 - March 2, 2023.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

SOURCE Mobileum

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s Latest iPhones Sell at Rare $100-Plus Discounts in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhones are selling at discounts of more than $100 in China, an unusually steep price cut just months after launch that suggests dwindling demand for even its highest-end devices.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom

  • Tech execs can’t stop talking about AI after success of ChatGPT

    The pace of AI chatter is picking up on corporate conference calls, with tech leading the way and other industries getting in on the action as well.

  • A.I. startups like OpenAI and Anthropic must partner with tech giants like Microsoft and Google. That poses problems

    OpenAI, Anthropic, and Stability AI have partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, respectively. The FTC is watching.

  • The Best Online Tax Software of 2023

    Filing taxes yourself has never been easier. As long as you have internet access, you can submit your tax return from the comfort of your couch. Before you get started, however, you'll have to choose which online tax software to … Continue reading → The post Best Online Tax Software – 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple crash and fall tech inundating 911 dispatchers with automated calls, reports say

    Apple devices' crash and fall detection features are reportedly placing calls that are inundating 911 emergency service and dispatch centers across the U.S.

  • Italy warns hackers targeting known server vulnerability

    ROME (Reuters) -Thousands of computer servers have been targeted by a global ransomware hacking attack targeting VMware ESXi servers, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems. The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni told Reuters, adding it was on a massive scale. A spokesperson for VMware said the software firm is aware of the report and that it issued patches in February 2021 when it discovered the vulnerability that is now being exploited, urging customers to apply the patch if they have not done so.

  • Are quantum computers for real? So far, the uncertainty principle rules the day

    Do full-fledged quantum computers already exist, or will it be a decade before they come into being? Will they have to be the size of a football field? A data center cabinet? A microwave oven? It seems as if the more you talk to computer scientists involved in the quantum computing quest, the less certain the answers become. It’s the flip side of the classic case of Schrödinger’s Cat, which is both dead and alive until you open the box: Quantum computers could be regarded as already alive, or no

  • 16 Largest Photography Companies In The World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 16 largest photography companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Largest Photography Companies in the World. According to Zion Market Research, the size of the global digital photography market stood at $105.2 billion at […]

  • Your Inbox Runneth Over? How to Reduce Email Mess and Stress

    Russell Johnson, professor of management at Michigan State University, suggested checking your inbox less frequently, and tackling email when it won’t interfere with other work tasks, such as at home before getting on your commute. Disable immediate notifications for low-priority messages, he added. On an iOS or Android device, you can go to Settings, then Notifications, to disable alerts for your email app.

  • ‘Myst’ 2021 remake is heading to iOS devices

    Just in time for Myst’s 30th anniversary this fall, Cyan Worlds announced this week that it’s bringing the recent 2021 remake of the classic point-and-click adventure game to iPhones and iPads.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The first step to successful investing is to know your target companies inside and out. Then you can take advantage of opportunities others might miss.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Sysco Corp. is rated is rated a Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term

    In this article, we take a look at 12 safe stocks to buy for the long-term according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Even if there are many indications that the macro environment will remain […]

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    The global economy is embarking on a massive undertaking. This energy transition will take decades to complete. May energy companies have already started slowly transitioning their business to lower carbon alternatives, which should drive growth for years to come.

  • 3 New Dividend Aristocrats for 2023 -- And Your Portfolio

    New to this exclusive club, these names have proven effective long-term compounders of shareholder wealth and dividend income.

  • If I Could Buy 1 Auto Stock, This Would Be It

    A secure supply chain for EVs and a vision for the future of driverless vehicles make this a top auto stock to buy now.