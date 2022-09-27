U.S. markets closed

MOBILEUM convenes the region's leading telecom operators at WEMEET ASIA 2022

·3 min read

Conference explored challenges and opportunities brought by 5G rollouts, IoT expansion, VoLTE adoption and growing Cyber threats

CUPERTINO, Calif., September 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), the leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, recently hosted its annual WeMeet Asia conference in Bangkok, Thailand. The two-day event convened leaders and industry experts from Meta, Microsoft, and a host of the region's leading telecom operators, including Axiata, MTN, PLDT, Rakuten Mobile, Singtel, SLTMobitel, Telkomsel and more. Mobileum works with 19 of the 20 largest telecom operators in the Asia Pacific region, and more than 9 out of 10 major mobile network operators globally.

Mobileum Logo
Mobileum Logo

 

"With partners around the world and an unwavering focus on innovation, Mobileum is shaping the future of mobile network intelligence." said Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum CEO. "We offer end-to-end solutions covering the breadth of an operator's business: roaming and core network, engagement and experience, risk management, network security, and testing and monitoring. Our global WeMeet conferences reflect the depth and breadth of our product portfolio and technical expertise."

This year's conference addressed major opportunities and emerging challenges that are remaking the telecom industry. Thematic areas included:

  • Rising network complexity in the era of 5G;

  • Protecting networks, subscribers and revenue from fraud and scam threats;

  • The future of roaming and interconnection; and

  • Monetizing 5G through experience, engagement and partnership.

Mobileum provided a live demonstration of its Active Intelligence Platform™ (AIP), which integrates the company's industry-leading solutions into a single seamless platform. As the digital economy increases the need for IT speed, agility and innovation, AIP provides the central architectural capabilities that enable communication service providers to support multiple experiences and respond rapidly to digital business demands. An enterprise-class, one-stop solution capable of digesting data reliably and at scale — and delivering insights that can be translated into profitable action — AIP transforms how operators use data to find efficiencies, open new revenue streams and create value for stakeholders.

Other conference highlights included:

  • An exploration of Mobileum's multi-year partnership with PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk ("Smartfren"), a leading progressive mobile operator in Indonesia, leveraging Deep Network Analytics (DNA) to derive insights from volumes of user data — enhancing customer experience and service quality for over 33 million subscribers;

  • A thorough discussion of the relevance and associated challenges of private networks, emphasizing issues such as private wireless service assurance and the key building blocks required to ensure seamless roaming and navigation between private and public networks;

  • A deep dive on Regulator Tech, addressing innovation in cybersecurity and signaling security to strengthen subscriber protection against spoofing and phishing scams, and to reduce overall threat surface; and

  • Exploration of emerging technologies that will pave the way for new business models and increased automation with direct impact on telecom operators' efficiency, performance, profitability and sustainability.

"Mobileum has deep roots and over 1,100 team members in the Asia Pacific region. WeMeet Asia is not only a showcase for innovation — it is a gathering of colleagues and collaborators who have, in many cases, over 20 years of history," said Raja Hussain, Mobileum SVP and General Manager, Asia Pacific. "Together, we are reimagining and future-proofing the mobile operator business model. With a comprehensive suite of solutions built on data and active intelligence, Mobileum is bringing needle-moving capabilities to communications service providers globally — unlocking valuable insight and new potential."

Over 120 participants from 20 countries attended the conference, including representatives from 35 mobile network operators. The next conference in the series, WeMeet Europe, will take place November 2-3 in Porto, Portugal.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Portugal, Singapore, and UK.

More in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/  and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

 

 

SOURCE Mobileum

