MOBILEUM EXPLORES NEXT GENERATION NETWORKS AT WEMEET AMERICAS 2022

·3 min read

Two-day conference convened experts and leaders in telecom from around the world to discuss the future of the industry and showcased transformative new solutions

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), the leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, hosted its annual WeMeet Americas conference in Miami, Florida last week. Featuring Mobileum's clients and partners, speakers included top industry executives from Amazon Web Services, T-Mobile, Verizon, Dish and more. This year's conference was all about operating the next generation network.

Mobileum Logo
Mobileum Logo

"Mobileum's ecosystem of solutions is the glue of our connected future," said Ron Haberman, Chief Product Officer of Mobileum. "From seamless streaming, smart homes and autonomous driving to enhanced cybersecurity defenses, remote surgeries and fully automated factories, Mobileum's comprehensive suite of roaming, network, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring services are enabling a more connected world." At WeMeet Americas, Haberman's product strategy roadmap outlined the indispensable role the company plays in each part of the mobile network value chain, from the network operator to the end user.

At the conference, Mobileum demoed the new version of its Active Intelligence Platform™ (AIP). AIP integrates all the company's industry-leading solutions into one seamless platform, allowing providers to support their entire portfolio of digital business, connectivity and value-added services across functional domains. One of the largest network operators in the U.S. is already using this new version of AIP, and several other enterprises globally are currently leveraging its actionable real-time insights.

Other transformative solutions showcased at WeMeet Americas include:

  • Roamflow: Allows operators to ensure uninterrupted customer experience and wholesale revenues as they sunset 2G/3G networks and refarm spectrum for 5G

  • 5G Edge Analytics: Gives operators full visibility and in-depth insights into all connected assets on their 5G Edge infrastructure

  • GSMA eBusiness Network: The blockchain network of the Telco industry offers a streamlined and automated way to execute inter-operator business processes such as wholesale roaming clearing and settlement

With more than 1,000 customers across 180 countries, over 9 in 10 of the world's telecom operators are Mobileum customers. "Not only are we helping mobile network operators directly increase revenue, operational efficiency and customer experience," said Bernardo Lucas, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "We're key partners in growing their enterprise business and strategically capitalizing on new business lines that are being unlocked through 5G adoption and IoT, helping lay the groundwork for the next generation of online users and machines."

150 participants from 20+ countries attended the conference, including representatives from 30 mobile network operators.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs.  Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Portugal, Singapore, and UK.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/  and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

 

SOURCE Mobileum

