Mobileum Invests in Japan to Support Local Business Growth

·3 min read

Opening of a new subsidiary in Japan and addition of local team enables Mobileum to provide close support to its customers and partners in the region

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing and service assurance, and subscriber intelligence, is pleased to announce the expansion of its footprint in Asia Pacific with the establishment of a new subsidiary in Japan ("Mobileum Japan KK"). This will allow Mobileum to provide dedicated, local support to new and existing customers and partners, highlighting its commitment to the region.

Mobileum Logo
Mobileum Logo

For more than two decades, Mobileum has led the market with innovative analytics-based solutions, providing its 1,000+ customers the ability to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, drive operational efficiency, and improve customer experience. Mobileum's Japanese business unit is led by Hitoshi Kawano, Japan's Country Manager, who is supported by Hiroshi Taniguchi, Head of Presales, Suresh MS, Head of Delivery and Support, and Masayuki Amano, Senior Advisor and Project Director.

"According to Juniper Research, the Asia Pacific region will account for 60% of the world's 5G connections by 2026. This is driving demand for Mobileum's solutions as many local carriers look to optimize their network operations and improve customer experience to get the most out of their 5G investments. The expansion of our local Japanese operations will further accelerate Mobileum's growth in the market and drive innovation across the region," stated Raja Hussain, Mobileum General Manager and Senior Vice President of APAC.

"Our expansion in Japan marks a key milestone in our strategy to grow our presence in Asia Pacific and it shows our commitment with our local customers and partners, as we work together to develop and strengthen the Japanese telecom ecosystem. Japan is a clear innovation leader and is a perfect base for us to grow our regional presence, support our local customers, expand our partner ecosystem, and invest in growing our team," stated Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum CEO.

Mobileum's award-winning Active Intelligence Platform provides actionable analytics and insights that today's Communications Service Providers' ("CSPs") require, directly increasing CSPs revenue, operational efficiency, and customer experience. The Active Intelligence Platform powers Mobileum's roaming and network services, risk management, testing, service assurance, and customer engagement and experience solutions, and delivers advanced analytics, AI/ML, and automation capabilities required to support the next wave of network evolution. As 5G adoption accelerates, Mobileum will help CSPs take 5G to the edge and unleash the full potential of IoT and private networks, with a complete portfolio of solutions from lab-to-live testing to assurance and network steering, which will be critical for the successful deployment and operation of Next Generation Networks.

About Mobileum Inc.
Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/ and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

SOURCE Mobileum

