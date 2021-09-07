U.S. markets open in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,370.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,690.00
    +38.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.30
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.97
    -0.32 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    -12.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9250
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,304.39
    +549.20 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.45
    +54.72 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.09
    -19.09 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Mobileum Referenced for 5G Service Assurance and Testing Vendors in 2021 Gartner ® Report Titled, "Market Trend: Expand CSPs' Monetization With 5G, AI, Edge Compute"

·3 min read

Testing Requirements Vital to 5G Monetization

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been referenced in the 2021 Gartner report, " Market Trend: Expand CSPs' Monetization with 5G, AI, Edge Compute".[1] The report identifies Mobileum as a Service Assurance and Testing vendor.

Mobileum Logo
Mobileum Logo

As CSPs transition to 5G, there are new opportunities to leverage their 5G networks as a service, providing vertical industries, such as industrial automation, security, healthcare, and automotive, the ability to boost connectivity-enabled productivity and innovation. With advanced closed-loop service assurance mechanisms supported by testing and revenue assurance mechanisms in place, CSPs can pursue new business models, such as offering SLA-based pricing according to various levels of quality. However, this requires an integrated testing and charging monitoring solution encompassing the 5G device, radio access, and core network. Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform is a leading telecom-focused analytics technology with a robust testing infrastructure, automation capabilities, and a widespread set of network interfaces that allows for an active-passive testing and monitoring approach required to support 5G SLA-based business models.

"Due to the nature of dynamic provisioning and the scaling of network capacity and resources brought on by 5G, it's more important than ever for CSPs to ensure that the quality of service delivered is meeting SLAs and the charges for those services are accurate. We are pleased to have been included in this Gartner report as a company providing this critical business support," stated Ron Haberman, Chief Product Officer at Mobileum.

Mobileum's Testing and Monitoring and Risk Management solutions provide the service and connectivity customer experience monitoring required to support B2B and B2B2X business models. The in-depth portfolio provides the automation framework and performance intelligence necessary for CSPs to understand the domestic network experience spanning 5G, IoT and eSIM, mobile money, video, emergency service, IMS, voice, data and messaging, core network, to the smartphone and app experience. In addition, it is supporting CSPs across the world to test and monitor the international network experience for their roaming, IoT and connected cars, VoLTE roaming, and international Carrier customers. Recently, Mobileum announced that Audi (AUDVF) is deploying Mobileum's Connected Car Testing solution to test and monitor the end-to-end quality of service (QoS) of their connected cars and ensure the highest service assurance standards and control over customer experience.

Sources (available to Gartner subscribers):

[1] Gartner, "Market Trend: Expand CSPs' Monetization with 5G, AI, Edge Compute", Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, 27 May 2021

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be constructed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Dubai, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, and UK.

More in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/ and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

SOURCE Mobileum

Recommended Stories

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 7th, 2021

    After a mixed start to the week for the majors, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a pullback.

  • TV aggregator Roku to launch its players in Germany

    Television aggregator Roku Inc said on Monday it would launch its streaming players in Germany later this year, its second big European rollout, seeking to capitalize on a pandemic-driven shift towards watching more video on demand. Roku will offer content from local partners Seven.One Entertainment Group, RTL Deutschland and Comcast Corp's Sky Deutschland, as well as big names Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Prime and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

  • 5M get stimulus help to pay for internet and a laptop — and you can still apply

    The government will give you a discount on your internet service and a new computer.

  • Ethereum Rival Solana Climbs to Seventh in Crypto Top 10

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency linked to the Solana network has jumped to the seventh spot among the world’s top 10 largest virtual coins amid optimism that the blockchain could be a long term competitor to Ethereum.Solana’s SOL token has tripled in about three weeks and now has a market value of more than $41 billion, according to CoinGecko. Proponents tout the claimed speed and lower cost of transactions on Solana for decentralized finance and digital collectibles, applications where Ethere

  • China Trade Surges to New Records on Strong U.S., EU Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China’s export growth unexpectedly surged in August as suppliers likely boosted orders ahead of the year-end shopping season, offsetting any port disruptions due to fresh outbreaks of the delta virus. Exports rose 25.6% in dollar terms from a year earlier to a record $294.3 billion, more than $10 billion above any previous month. Imports grew 33.1% to $236 billion, also t

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment

    Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as some investors scooped up bargains following recent losses, while Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand and weighed on sentiment. Brent crude futures for November rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.57 a barrel by 0654 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel.

  • El Salvador Buys 400 Bitcoins Ahead of Nationwide Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador bought 400 Bitcoins as it prepares to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender from Tuesday, President Nayib Bukele said in a post on Twitter. The currency has a market value of about $20 million at current prices. The country plans to buy “a lot more” of the coins, Bukele said in a separate post, after buying the first batch of 200. Enthusiasts and detractors alike will be monitoring the experiment to see if a significant number of people want to transact with Bitcoin

  • Brent Oil Edges Higher With China Trade Showing Surprise Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged higher following two days of losses with China posting an unexpected gain in export growth, adding to positive economic signs emerging from key energy consumers. Futures in London rose 0.6% toward $73 a barrel. Chinese export and import growth in August exceeded estimates from economists surveyed by Bloomberg, with overseas crude inflows climbing to a five-month high. The robust trade data adds to a bullish outlook in Europe, where oil demand has rebounded followin

  • Apple's Making a Big Change to the App Store; Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store has been under pressure to make some changes around payments, and it's finally giving some apps a break. Starting next year, Apple will allow what it calls "reader" apps like Netflix and Spotify to bypass Apple's payment system and direct users to their own websites for payment. The move was prompted by a ruling from the Japan Fair Trade Commission, but it'll apply worldwide.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • Shaquille O’Neal Partners with Alkaline88® for Shaq Paq Six-Pack

    Shaq’s unparalleled marketing and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88® into a household brand.

  • Hong Kong Landlord Sees Robust Demand for Central Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest landlord in Hong Kong’s most expensive office market expects demand to withstand concerns about political clampdowns and pandemic setbacks.Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. said leasing demand is robust for its dozen interconnected office blocks in the heart of the city’s financial district known as Central, executive director Raymond Chow said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Business hasn’t been affected by the introduction of the national security law or tighten

  • China’s Iron Ore Imports Hit Record in Boost to Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of China’s iron ore imports hit new heights in August even as policymakers try to cut steel production and calm commodity prices, likely boosting Australia’s exports despite the tensions between the two nations. China imported iron ore worth a record $20 billion in August, according to government data released Tuesday, as prices surged from a year earlier. Total volumes were 97.5 million tons.It was also a record month for the value of China’s overall imports from Austra

  • JD.com Says Founder Stepping Back From Day-to-Day Running of the Business

    Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said on Monday that founder and chief executive Richard Liu will step back from the day-to-day running of the company to focus on long-term strategy. Instead, Xu Lei, who has been running JD Retail, JD’s largest division, will take over operations of the business, assuming a newly created title of president. Liu will remain on the board of the company, originally set up to sell electronic goods, and he will keep his chief executive title.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. "When the Saudi giant cuts its selling prices to Asia for October, signaling it sees the supply-demand relationship slightly shifting, traders can't but follow down that path today," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.