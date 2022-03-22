U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.50
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,377.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,308.00
    -62.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.20
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +2.73 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3144
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.9130
    +0.4450 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,664.43
    +394.34 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.19
    +23.15 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,265.94
    +438.51 (+1.63%)
     

Mobileum Wins Top Honors in 2022 Telco Innovation by Juniper Research

·3 min read

Future Digital Awards for Best Steering of Roaming, Best SMS Firewall, and Judges Choice for Excellence in Telco Innovation

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing and service assurance, and subscriber intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has been named a winner of three categories for the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards - Platinum winner for Best Steering of Roaming, Gold winner for Best SMS Firewall, and Judges Choice for Excellence in Telco Innovation. The Juniper Future Digital Awards program recognizes technology companies at the forefront of their industry based on five key criteria: product innovation, features and benefits, product partnerships, certification and compliance, and future business prospects.

Mobileum Logo
Mobileum Logo

Judges Choice for Excellence in Telco Innovation

"Mobileum is honored to receive three of Juniper's Future Digital Awards for 2022. The Judges' Choice for Excellence in Telco Innovation recognizes our outstanding contributions to the industry and our position to make a significant impact in the future. Mobileum's growth over the past year through our customer expansions, new wins, and successful acquisitions, including the integration of Developing Solutions, Convene Networks, and Niometrics, has enabled Mobileum to strengthen its position as a leading global telecom analytics provider. I want to thank our customers and partners for their confidence and support as we continue our journey to be the provider of choice for telecom analytics solutions," stated Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum CEO.

Platinum winner for Best Steering of Roaming

Mobileum's Steering of Roaming solution helps operators maximize roaming margins by dynamically routing roaming traffic based on analytics-driven insights about quality of service, wholesale costs and business forecasts. Additionally, it maintains a tight control over customer experience and it supports multiple technologies such as VoLTE, NFV, and 5G. Steering of Roaming controls the distribution of outbound roamers in foreign networks, allowing operators to dynamically choose partners based on price, mutual traffic deals, or delivered quality. Juniper also recognized Mobileum's Steering of Roaming solution in 2021 as a Gold winner for Roaming Management.

Gold winner for Best SMS Firewall

Mobileum's SMS Firewall solution helps operators protect both their SMS revenues and subscribers from fraud. The solution uses AI and machine learning-based algorithms to discover unknown threat patterns and block unwanted messages, preventing SPAM and malicious Smishing attacks from reaching subscribers. In addition, Mobileum's SMS Firewall reduces revenue leakage by controlling A2P grey route traffic, blocking non-commercialized traffic where there are no agreements between sending and receiving networks. When combined with Mobileum's Fraud Management Solution, Mobileum's SMS Firewall can protect an operator's subscriber base against several types of threats, including Wangiri fraud, by performing contextual analyses between security and fraud management feeds.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/ and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

SOURCE Mobileum

