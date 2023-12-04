Mobileye Global (MBLY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Mobileye Global (MBLY) closed the most recent trading day at $39.72, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.54% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies had gained 6.71% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 11.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Mobileye Global in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating a 14.81% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $633.88 million, up 12.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, which would represent changes of -2.53% and +11.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mobileye Global. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Mobileye Global possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Mobileye Global's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 51.22. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.07.

It is also worth noting that MBLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

