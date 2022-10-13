U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,677.96
    +100.93 (+2.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,104.89
    +894.04 (+3.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,674.13
    +257.04 (+2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,724.40
    +36.64 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.05
    +1.78 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    -6.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    -0.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    +0.0071 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1318
    +0.0219 (+1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2100
    +0.3490 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,350.71
    +194.66 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.74
    +4.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Mobileye's Future Potential in ADAS & Autonomous Driving, 2022 Report - Learn how they Plan to Expand their Technological Leadership with New Chips for Affordable ADAS and Autonomy

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobileye's leading position and future potential in ADAS & Autonomous Driving" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Mobileye is arguably the most important Tier-2 supplier in the ADAS market due to its strong penetration of its EyeQ SoC in front-facing cameras and expertise in computer vision for perception.

Mobileye specialises in camera-based imaging systems and object detection & classification technology for ADAS and autonomous vehicles. Their recent intention to go public forms part of their strategy to expand further in the rising markets of mapping and robotaxis.

From the startup investment front, the company represents one of the most important acquisitions in deep tech for computer vision, machine learning and AI, due to the deal's size and importance for the ADAS market.

The publisher assesses that Mobileye will expand its leadership in the ADAS camera market by leveraging a strong position in Readiness for Level 4-Autonomy, incl. technology, strategy and market position, as well as mapping and robotaxis.

Read our report to learn about Mobileye's readiness level for Level 4 and how the Israeli supplier performs in our rankings of technology and market position. Assess Mobileye's roadmap and future potential in Automated Driving by 2030.

Mobileye is an Israeli subsidiary of Intel Corporation. It was acquired by Intel for $15.3 billion in March 2017. In December 2021, Intel announced the intent to take Mobileye public in 2022. In March 2022, the company filed for an IPO but the exact date of the IPO has not been released yet.

The company focuses on computer vision technology (software algorithms and chips), machine learning-based sensing, localization, data analysis and mapping solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving.

Mobileye recorded the strongest growth in ADAS Revenues between 2015 and 2021 among leading ADAS Suppliers

In H1 2022, Mobileye's revenues reached $854 million, up 23% y-y ($704 in H1 2021). The company's revenues accounted for 2.5% of Intel's total revenues, a 2-fold increase since 2020. In 2021, they announced record-level revenue of $1.39bn, up 43.3% from 2020 ($0.97bn) benefiting from the improved vehicle production.

The majority of these revenues come from the sales of its EyeQ System-On-a-Chip (SoC), now in its 5th generation. Over the course of 17 years since the launch of the first-generation EyeQ, Mobileye has sold more than 100 million chips.

More than 30 global automakers feature the company's chips in the driver-assistance features in over 300 models currently on the market.

Learn how they plan to expand their technological leadership with new chips for affordable ADAS and autonomy

  • The company is working on new Lidar silicon chips (SoC), which are expected to enter the market by 2025. This SoC can simplify computing and reduce costs by a significant amount.

  • Their new EyeQ Ultra chip, which was unveiled at CES 2022 in January 2022, aims to bring affordable autonomy to the masses. It will enter production in 2023 and it is expected to reach full production by 2025.

  • In May 2022, they introduced the EyeQ6L and EyeQ6H, two new chips to achieve better computer vision performance with relatively modest TOPS numbers and low power consumption. The volume production of the chips is scheduled for the end of 2024.

In this report, we examine a number of parameters to assess the current position and future potential including:

  • Technology Competitiveness:

  • Strategy Execution: vision, client base, go-to-market strategy, customer's voice

  • Market Positioning: includes ADAS revenues and market share in 2021 vs. 2030 among others.

To learn more about the capabilities of major ADAS suppliers read our reports

  • Top-13 Supplier Rankings & Market Shares in ADAS & Automated Driving by 2025

  • Bosch's market shares in ADAS & Autonomous Driving

  • Continental's Readiness in ADAS & Autonomous Driving

Key Topics Covered:

1) Executive Summary

  • Mobileye's Overall Readiness for Level 4 Autonomy

  • Comparison of Readiness vs. key competitors: Bosch, Continental, Valeo, others

  • SWOT: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats for Mobileye in Automated Driving

  • identification of portfolio gaps for Mobilieye

  • Recommendations for Mobileye to achieve its growth strategy

2) Assessment of Mobileye's Strategy in Autonomous Driving

  • Vision, Key challenges Mobileye faces in future Mobility, Unique Selling Point (USP)

  • Organizational structure, Key financial metrics and

  • ADAS figures: ADAS revenues 2015-H1 2022, Sales of EyeQ SoCs, Features, Sensors

  • Go-to-market-strategy: Partnerships, M&A, Investments

3) Benchmarking of Mobileye's Technology in ADAS and Automated Driving

  • Product and service capabilities: EyeQ SoC portfolio, REM, Robotaxis, Driving Policy

  • Portfolio variation in ADAS and Autonomous Driving

  • Product roadmap by 2025

  • Innovation: IP, Academic research

4) Mobileye's rankings and market shares in ADAS and Automated Driving

  • Ranking and market share by ADAS Revenue 2015-H1 2022 vs. 2030

  • Market shares of ADAS up to 2021

  • Regional leadership and market shares

  • Client base: carmakers, regional market shares, order book

  • Identification of portfolio gaps

  • Readiness for Level 4 Autonomy: Score and ranking vs. competitors

Companies Mentioned

  • APTIV

  • Apple

  • Audi

  • Baidu

  • Bosch

  • BMW

  • Beijing Public Transportation Corporation

  • Beijing Beytai

  • Champion Motors

  • Continental

  • Denso

  • Ford

  • FCA

  • General Motors

  • Great Wall Motors

  • Hella

  • HERE

  • Honda

  • Hitachi

  • Hyundai

  • Huawei

  • Intel

  • Lucid Motors

  • Mobileye

  • Moovit

  • Mobis

  • Magna

  • Microsoft

  • NIO

  • Nissan

  • Qualcomm

  • Samsung

  • Sony

  • SAIC

  • Tencent

  • Tesla

  • Valeo

  • Veoneer

  • VW, VW Group

  • Xpeng

  • Zenuity

  • Zeekr

  • ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krl6rw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobileyes-future-potential-in-adas--autonomous-driving-2022-report---learn-how-they-plan-to-expand-their-technological-leadership-with-new-chips-for-affordable-adas-and-autonomy-301648766.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into the best day for bulls in a week.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeS&P Extends Gains in Wild Ride After CPI Data Rout: Markets WrapIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsHere’s How Weird Things Are G

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. There was good reason to think Ford shares would drop on the worse-than-expected inflation data. Ford is in the beginning stages of its transition to a company with three separate segments, and many investors are focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

  • Here's Why InMode Stock Soared Today

    Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) soared on Thursday after the medical device company released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As a result, InMode stock was up 13% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. InMode habitually releases preliminary numbers weeks before announcing official results.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock Is Adding More Fuel to Grow Its Dividend

    The company is using some of its financial flexibility to boost its ability to cash in on oil prices.

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Stock futures on the S&P 500 sank below 2% after rising as much as 1.3%, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped above 4%. “Horrible CPI number,” said Andrew Brenner,

  • Why Roku Stock Was Falling Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were down 7.2% at 10:31 a.m. ET on Thursday. Positive company news around the launch of its new smart-home products with Walmart and the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico was washed out by negative news on the economy. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in September, or 8.2% for the year, which was higher than analysts expected and much higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • $22 billion in I-bond sales can’t be wrong. Why you may want to buy them even when their rate resets soon

    Given that sales volumes have been enormous in 2022 — more than $22 billion in 2022 through Sept. 30, according to Treasury data — there may be plenty of people who have already met this cap for the year and have to wait until January to buy more. When should you sell?

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Before a Big Rally Earlier Today

    Market traders were nervous today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index data for September. Inflation came in higher than analysts expected, which ended hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. In other news, analysts are still processing how deep the PC market could fall in the near term, especially if higher inflation sends the economy into a recession.

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of coffee-chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were up today after getting upgraded by an analyst. As of 3 p.m. ET, Dutch Bros stock was up almost 7%. Analyst John Ivankoe of JPMorgan upgraded Dutch Bros stock today to "overweight," which means he believes the stock has upside.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.