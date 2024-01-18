Is mobilezone holding ag (VTX:MOZN) Trading At A 42% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, mobilezone holding ag fair value estimate is CHF23.60

mobilezone holding ag is estimated to be 42% undervalued based on current share price of CHF13.66

The CHF16.70 analyst price target for MOZN is 29% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of mobilezone holding ag (VTX:MOZN) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is mobilezone holding ag Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF68.5m CHF64.9m CHF86.2m CHF61.0m CHF63.0m CHF61.0m CHF59.7m CHF58.8m CHF58.2m CHF57.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.11% Est @ -2.15% Est @ -1.48% Est @ -1.01% Est @ -0.69% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% CHF64.6 CHF57.7 CHF72.3 CHF48.3 CHF47.0 CHF43.0 CHF39.6 CHF36.8 CHF34.4 CHF32.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF476m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.08%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF58m× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (6.0%– 0.08%) = CHF973m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF973m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= CHF542m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF1.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF13.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

SWX:MOZN Discounted Cash Flow January 18th 2024

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at mobilezone holding ag as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.190. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for mobilezone holding ag

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For mobilezone holding ag, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - mobilezone holding ag has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does MOZN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

