Mobilia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MOBILIA) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Mobilia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MOBILIA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mobilia Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM9.2m ÷ (RM108m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Mobilia Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mobilia Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Mobilia Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Mobilia Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mobilia Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 26%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, Mobilia Holdings Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about Mobilia Holdings Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 21% from where it was three years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Mobilia Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

