Mobilia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MOBILIA) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Mobilia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MOBILIA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mobilia Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM15m ÷ (RM105m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Mobilia Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Mobilia Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mobilia Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 28% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Mobilia Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Mobilia Holdings Berhad. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Like most companies, Mobilia Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

