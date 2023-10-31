Mobilia Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MOBILIA) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Mobilia Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MOBILIA) stock up by 3.0% over the past week. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Mobilia Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mobilia Holdings Berhad is:

10% = RM6.4m ÷ RM64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Mobilia Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

When you first look at it, Mobilia Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.6%, we may spare it some thought. Even so, Mobilia Holdings Berhad has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 8.1%. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Mobilia Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Mobilia Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mobilia Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mobilia Holdings Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 26%, which implies that it retains the remaining 74% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

While Mobilia Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

In total, it does look like Mobilia Holdings Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Mobilia Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

