U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.00
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,360.00
    +78.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,710.50
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.40
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +1.36 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.90
    +8.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    +0.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    +0.0034 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5520
    +0.0420 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    27.55
    +0.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1323
    +0.0049 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9170
    -3.1190 (-2.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,188.11
    -41.88 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.76
    -0.11 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.00
    -17.64 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Mobilicom Limited Secures USD $390,000 Order From Existing US Customer

0
Mobilicom Limited
·4 min read

  • $390,000 repeat purchase order from leading US commercial drone manufacturer to be delivered this calendar year.

  • The purchase order follows customer successful design-win & field trials that incorporated Mobilicom’s smart solutions in their drone design phase. The sale provides a high likelihood of repeat orders

  • Mobilicom is now expanding its presence in the USA, the world’s largest drone market for commercial and defense applications

Shoham, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Mobilicom Limited (Mobilicom or the Company, NASDAQ: MOB) a provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms, announced today that the Company received a USD $390,000 purchase order from a leading US commercial drone manufacturer for its SkyHopper ProV, following a design win completion and customer trials last year. The order will be delivered throughout 2022.

The customer is a leading USA commercial drone manufacturer for the agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, disaster relief and public safety sectors.  The SkyHopper ProV is already integrated and proven within the customer’s unmanned systems for long range and non-line of Sight (N-LOS) communication with built-in high-definition video processing capabilities.

Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam said, “This purchase order reflects the successful execution of our go to market strategy. Following an initial design win, we have demonstrated the capability of our technology. With commercial drone manufacturers experiencing strong growth, demand for the end-product is driving demand for our technology. As commercial drone use for infrastructure and public safety inspections continue to grow, we expect to secure more repeat.  We currently have 38 design wins with leading drone and robotics manufacturers, providing us with a high level of confidence in our products and our ability to secure future orders.

The USA is the largest drone market for both commercial and defense applications. As such, we are increasingly targeting the USA with our field proven cybersecurity, software and hardware, enabling us to leverage our success in the Israeli market, where we are already working with leading global drone and robotics manufacturers on large-scale projects.

Importantly, our technology is highly versatile and can be used for defense, commercial and industrial applications. While the defense sector has been the first and largest drone user, the commercial market provides us with a much larger, long-term opportunity. By 2023, commercial drone use is expected to surpass military applications1, supported by infrastructure monitoring and asset surveillance – key areas Mobilicom is active in - as well as drone delivery, ground robotics, and unmanned teleoperated vehicles.

Our end-to-end strategy is another competitive strength, enabling us to provide customers with selected key drone smart components.”

-ENDS-

About Mobilicom Limited

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms. As a high-tech company it designs, develops and delivers smart solutions focused primarily on targeting global drone, robotics and autonomous system manufacturers.

The company holds patented technology & unique know-how for Mobile Mesh networking. It has a large, field proven portfolio of commercialized products used in a variety of applications.

Mobilicom has grown a global customer base with sales to high profile customers including corporates, governments and military departments. Mobilicom’s competitive advantages including outstanding security capabilities and performance in harsh environmental conditions.

Mobilicom’s large solution portfolio has been deployed worldwide, seeing the Company derive revenue from hardware, software sales & licensing fees and professional support services for its solutions.

https://www.mobilicom.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Tristan Everett
Media Relations
+61 403 789 096

tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

Aidan Brooksby
Investor Relations
+61 431 716 947
aidan.brooksby@marketeye.com.au


Oren Elkayam
Mobilicom Ltd
oren.elkayam@mobilicom.com



1 Source: Inside Unmanned Systems Publication for the 2023 Statistic Regarding Commercial Drone Use




Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Powell Has Pretty Much Sealed the Fate of the Short-Term Stock Market

    Here's what I see ahead -- and key areas of the S&P 500 -- as Powell and Co. punch back at inflation.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday

    Unfortunately, the latest rate hike came with a bit of collateral damage. With that as a backdrop, shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) slipped as much as 5%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 3.1%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped as much as 2.8%. There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the Fed's continued rate hikes and lower growth forecasts succeeded in dragging these technology stocks even lower.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Axsome Therapeutics, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The bear market hasn't dragged down Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The biotech company specializes in treating central nervous system conditions. And it's been on a roll with good news -- and share performance -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Before You Buy the Adobe Stock Dip, Take a Hard Look at Microsoft

    Both companies are trying to make blockbuster acquisitions, but one looks better positioned to do so.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • Analysts Bet These 2 Growth Stocks Can Soar More Than 200%

    Since the end of the Great Recession, growth stocks were the fuel that powered the bull market on Wall Street. The Federal Reserve's quantitative easing program kept interest rates near 0%, fostering cheap capital that businesses used to expand their operations. While growth stocks will be the ones to lead the markets, there's no telling when their turnaround will happen.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • Accenture Hit by Strong Dollar. Its Sales Forecast Disappoints.

    The IT services company estimated revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.75 billion for its first fiscal quarter, lower than the $16.17 billion expected by analysts.