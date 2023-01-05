U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,808.10
    -44.87 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,930.08
    -339.69 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,305.24
    -153.52 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.19
    -19.35 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.05
    +0.38 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0086 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0148 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3200
    +0.8800 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,835.59
    -27.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.63
    -0.53 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

New ’Mobilisights’ Business Unit Advances Stellantis’ Growing Data and Connected Services Offer

STELLANTIS N.V
·3 min read
STELLANTIS N.V
STELLANTIS N.V

New ’Mobilisights’ Business Unit Advances Stellantis Growing Data and Connected Services Offer

  • Mobilisights will leverage data from Stellantis’ connected vehicles, which are expected to reach 34 million by 2030

  • Mobilisights to operate as an independent business unit, collaborate with data partners and license data to a wide range of customers, including other automakers

  • Consistent with Dare Forward 2030, Mobilisights will be a key contributor to the 20 billion in incremental annual revenues expected from software-related services by 2030

AMSTERDAM, January 5, 2023 –Today at CES 2023, Stellantis N.V. announced the establishment of Mobilisights, an independent business unit, fully dedicated to growing the Company’s data as a service (DaaS) business and developing and licensing innovative B2B products, applications and services. Mobilisights products will be available to a diverse set of entities, including private enterprises, public-sector utilities, education and research institutions, fostering data-driven decision making and enabling a wide-ranging portfolio of applications and services.

As one of the seven accretive business units announced in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Mobilisights represents an important step in Stellantis’ efforts to grow and accelerate its software and data business.

“The vision for Mobilisights is to contribute to a smarter world, leveraging the insights that vehicle data provide to inspire innovative applications and services that can transform and dramatically improve the day-to-day lives of users and businesses,” said Sanjiv Ghate, Mobilisights CEO. “Harnessed effectively, sensor and other data available from connected vehicles can enable a wide range of services and applications with compelling benefits, ranging from personalized usage-based insurance to road hazard detection and traffic management. With its 14 iconic brands and millions of connected vehicles, Stellantis has unmatched global data scale capable of powering this business forward.”

Fully leveraging the data from 34 million connected vehicles the Company plans to reach by the end of the decade, Mobilisights has exclusive access and rights to license vehicle and related data from all Stellantis brands to external customers. Such data density will give Mobilisights a greater level of autonomy when it comes to its reliance on other data suppliers to power applications.

Stellantis’ software strategy deploys next-generation tech platforms, building on existing connected vehicle capabilities to transform how customers interact with their vehicles. This strategy, detailed during Stellantis’ Software Day in December 2021, is expected to generate approximately €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by 2030. Mobilisights will be a key contributor to those revenues.

Mobilisights and its partners will operate within a very strict data governance and privacy policy. This includes using anonymized and aggregated data, and only sharing personal data of customers with their consent and only for the specific services of their choosing. Customers also can opt out of information being collected, used or shared, even after they have given their consent.

“The foundation of this whole business is trust,” said Sanjiv Ghate. “Trust in our custodianship of data and trust that we are here to create a better world.”

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis



For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.comValérie GILLOT + 33 6 83 92 92 96 – valerie.gillot@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL  + 33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on Stellantis’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; Stellantis’ ability to expand certain of their brands globally; its ability to offer innovative, attractive products; its ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis’ defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute Stellantis’ business plans and improve its businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis’ vehicles; Stellantis’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis’ vehicles; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Stellantis’ financial results, is included in Stellantis’ reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Police: Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Boston courthouse

    Officials say she had come to the courthouse to support her boyfriend, 33-year-old Wendell Morris, who was being arraigned on gun charges.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Walgreens beats on earnings, stock slides on opioid settlement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Walgreens following first-quarter earnings.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Why Tesla Dropped Again Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped another 5% Thursday morning as more news from the fourth quarter came out. Tesla stock has now dropped more than 70% over the last 12 months and is at its lowest level since August 2020. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares were hovering near the morning lows, down 4.9%.

  • Why Verizon Rose Today

    Shares of telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were rising today, up as much as 3.3% before settling into a 2.5% gain on the day. While the markets were broadly positive, Verizon's outsized gains were likely due to its CEO's appearance at a Citigroup telecom and technology conference today, during which CEO Hans Vestberg had positive things to say about the recently concluded fourth quarter. Without giving too many details, Vestberg stated that the company saw positive net additions in the fourth quarter, and that store traffic had increased compared with prior periods.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Dropped More Than 27%

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) dropped 27.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 was down nearly 6%, so these market conditions certainly helped nudge Unity stock downwards. On Dec. 8, BTIG analyst Clark Lampen downgraded Unity stock to a neutral rating from a buy rating, according to The Fly.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Even though Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) has lost CA$379m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 264% over 3 years

    Paramount Resources Ltd. ( TSE:POU ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last...

  • Constellation Brands stock dips on mixed earnings results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Constellation Brands following third-quarter earnings.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • Costco stock rises as holiday sales gain even as online sales recede

    Costco shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday after the warehouse club reported a rise in holiday sales from a year ago

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • 5 S&P 500 Banks With Solid Dividend Yield Amid Recession Risk

    Apart from strong fundamentals, the S&P 500 banks like Citi (C), Truist (TFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Huntington (HBAN) and Citizens Financial (CFG) have solid dividend yields, which will help income investors generate robust returns.

  • Stocks: WWE, Costco move in after hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss two top tickers moving in after hours trading on Thursday.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • 1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    Don't let Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock's recent poor performance fool you. Investors, therefore, may want to consider scooping up some shares of this stock amid this pullback. The tech stock is especially attractive for investors looking for dividend income that could grow in the years ahead.