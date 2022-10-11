Mobility Demand Market to grow by USD 198.21 by 2026, Growing Interest In Self-driving Vehicles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobility Demand Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the mobility demand market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 198.21 billion.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Mobility Demand Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.
Mobility Demand Market Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the Mobility Demand Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation

Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The growing interest in self-driving vehicles and government entities that have invested in strengthening shared mobility services are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as varying transport policies and resistance from traditional transport services will challenge market growth.
APAC will account for 48% of market growth. The primary markets for the mobility demand market in APAC are the US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Due to its rapid growth, APAC is anticipated to present a number of chances for market suppliers throughout the forecast period. The growth of the mobility demand market in APAC during the anticipated period would be facilitated by government entities' investments in bolstering shared mobility services.
Mobility Demand Market Vendors
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Mobility Demand Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.35%
Market growth 2022-2026
$198.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.66
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Comuto SA, DENSO Corp., Grab Holdings Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lyft Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Uber Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Ride-hailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Car rental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ANI Technologies Private Ltd.
Aptiv Plc
Comuto SA
DENSO Corp.
Grab Holdings Inc.
Intel Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Lyft Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Uber Technologies Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
