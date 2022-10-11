U.S. markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,603.25
    -22.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,086.00
    -174.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,920.50
    -64.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.70
    -11.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.57
    -0.56 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.40
    -5.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9681
    -0.0028 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1028
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7710
    +0.0800 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,035.08
    -432.71 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.76
    -12.37 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.22
    -729.89 (-2.69%)
     

Mobility Demand Market to grow by USD 198.21 by 2026, Growing Interest In Self-driving Vehicles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobility Demand Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobility Demand Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobility Demand Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the mobility demand market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 198.21 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Mobility Demand Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Mobility Demand Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Mobility Demand Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Mobility Demand Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing interest in self-driving vehicles and government entities that have invested in strengthening shared mobility services are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as varying transport policies and resistance from traditional transport services will challenge market growth.

APAC will account for 48% of market growth. The primary markets for the mobility demand market in APAC are the US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Due to its rapid growth, APAC is anticipated to present a number of chances for market suppliers throughout the forecast period. The growth of the mobility demand market in APAC during the anticipated period would be facilitated by government entities' investments in bolstering shared mobility services.

Mobility Demand Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·        

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Robo Taxi Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Car Leasing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mobility Demand Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

$198.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.66

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Comuto SA, DENSO Corp., Grab Holdings Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lyft Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Uber Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Ride-hailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Car rental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ANI Technologies Private Ltd.

  • Aptiv Plc

  • Comuto SA

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Grab Holdings Inc.

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Lyft Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Uber Technologies Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobility-demand-market-to-grow-by-usd-198-21-by-2026--growing-interest-in-self-driving-vehicles-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301644561.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Why Twilio, Snowflake, and Appian Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks that are too cheap to ignore. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. As the market plunges to its new lows in 2022, investors are […]

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Slipped Today

    The company, which is effecting a rare reverse-stock split, is coping with a period of rising interest rates.

  • Bank stocks: What to expect as JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley prepare to report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.

  • Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Pfizer & Citigroup

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Citigroup Inc. (C).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 4.5% as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday, following another analyst weighing in with a warning for investors. This has sent Nvidia shares down 60% year to date. Nvidia stands to lose $400 million in quarterly revenue.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Ford stock is now a ‘sell’ at UBS as an oversupply problem looms

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. were hit hard Monday by UBS analyst Patrick Hummel's recommendation that investors sell, as the auto industry is facing a worrisome U-turn from undersupply to oversupply.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip-related stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan slumped, contributing to a wipeout of more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value after the Biden administration imposed curbs on China’s access to semiconductor technology.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losse

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield

    Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate

  • Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today

    It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.

  • The Sneaky Place Millionaires Keep Their Money

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.